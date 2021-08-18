EAB Acquires Seramount—the Leading Workplace Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Firm—from Bonnier Corp.

Washington, DC, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, announced today its acquisition of Seramount from Bonnier Corp. Seramount is one of the largest and most comprehensive providers of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) services today, partnering with more than 450 of the world’s biggest and most well-known corporate brands, including half of the Fortune 100. Seramount sets the standard for best practices around inclusive corporate policies and encourages the implementation of programs that improve company culture. Subha V. Barry will continue to lead the Seramount team as its president.

With the acquisition of Seramount—including its Diversity Best Practices membership, consulting, events, “Best Companies” lists, and WorkingMother.com—EAB furthers its commitment to improving access, belonging, and equitable outcomes from kindergarten through college and career. Combining EAB’s educational expertise with Seramount’s data and insights on building more inclusive workplaces will help schools and employers work together more effectively to eliminate opportunity gaps.

“I look forward to working with Seramount’s leadership to make schools, colleges, and workplaces more inclusive,” said EAB Chief Executive Officer David Felsenthal. “EAB and Seramount both have long histories of sharing insights and solutions that spur action and change. Our combined experience, deep relationships with corporate and education leaders, and complementary expertise and connections will expand our ability to work with our partners to drive societal change.”

“Seramount is one of the most successful organic transformations in American publishing. Bonnier Corp. has pivoted Working Mother magazine into what it is today: the nation’s leading DE&I platform guiding corporate America along the path towards equality," said Bonnier Corp. Executive Chairman Dr. Jens Mueffelmann. “EAB is a highly respected and mission-driven organization where Seramount will thrive further.”

“Our two companies share a mission to support and advance social equity and economic mobility for all individuals,” said Seramount President Subha V. Barry. “Together, we have the unique opportunity to strengthen the connection between higher education and the workforce. By joining forces with EAB, we can enhance our ability to serve our corporate clients and help them identify internal barriers to building recruiting pipelines and hiring diverse talent.”

EAB has more than 40 years of history in best practice research, including a growing library of research on educational equity and several initiatives that advance DE&I in education and beyond. The company’s Moon Shot for Equity, for example, brings regional cohorts of two- and four-year schools together to achieve the shared goal of eliminating equity gaps in higher education graduation rates by 2030.

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We harness the collective power of more than 2,100 schools, colleges, and universities to uncover and apply proven practices and transformative insights. And since complex problems require multifaceted solutions, we work with each school differently to apply these insights through a customized blend of research, technology, and services. From kindergarten to career, EAB partners with education leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas: enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy. Learn more at eab.com.

About Bonnier Corp.

Bonnier Corp. is the ultimate destination for American outdoors enthusiasts. Bonnier Media leads the marketplace with its iconic multichannel brands, including Boating, Yachting, Sailing World, Cruising World, Salt Water Sportsman, and Marlin. Bonnier Events is a full-service promotion and events group that fuels the fishing, boating, sailing, hunting, and other outdoor segments in the United States and abroad. Bonnier Corp. is owned by Sweden-based Bonnier AB, a globally operating and family-owned conglomerate with roots in media. Learn more at bonniercorp.com.

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we have built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.