Regarding results of a share buy-back offer

Joint stock company “Olainfarm”, hereinafter referred to as - “the Company”, hereby informs that on the 18th of August, 2021 joint stock company “AS “AB CITY””, registration number 40203174414, hereinafter referred to as - “the Offeror”, according to the Section 79, Paragraph one of the Financial Instrument Market Law, submitted a report to the Company on the results of a share buy-back offer.



According to the report during the time period of the offer 2 427 408 shares of the Company were offered for sale. After implementation of the share buy-back offer in the disposal of the Offeror would be 2 427 408 shares or 17,23% from the total number of voting rights of the Company owned by the Offeror and indirectly acquired voting rights arising from the shares of the Company which constitute 30,85 % from the total number of voting rights of the Company, which in total constitutes 48,08% from the total number of voting rights of the Company.