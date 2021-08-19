On the offer to purchase AS “Olainfarm” shares - announcement by AS “AB CITY”

Olaine Rigas rajons, LATVIA

With the following AS “Olainfarm” informs that on August 19, 2021 it has received announcement from AS “Olainfarm” shareholder AS “AB CITY” on offer to purchase AS “Olainfarm” shares.

Full announcement in English attached.

