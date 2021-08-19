Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm® QRB5165 to Power Advanced Robotics Innovations

Lantronix empowers innovation of next-gen intelligent solutions, including advanced robotics, AI-enabled drones, AI processing gateways and more



IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced its new ultra-compact Open-Q™ 5165RB System on Module (SOM). Lantronix’s Open-Q™ 5165RB SOM features multiple specialized processing cores for powerful AI processing, image and graphics processing and audio processing.

“A leader in SOMs for robotics and AI innovation, Lantronix empowers developers to create next-gen intelligent solutions, including advanced robotics, AI-enabled drones, AI processing gateways and much more,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix. “With Lantronix’s new Open-Q™ 5165RB SOM, developers gain the perfect computing core needed to accelerate leading-edge robotics application development while reducing time to market.”

“We are committed to continuing to enable the digital transformation of industries through our leadership and expertise in premium 5G and AI-enabled robotics and drones solutions,” said Dev Singh, GM of Robotics, Drones and Intelligent machines. “We are pleased to see Lantronix adopt the Qualcomm® QRB5165 processor in their new Lantronix’s Open-Q module to support the proliferation and innovation of next-generation 5G solutions for robotics and drones.”

Lantronix’s Open-Q™ 5165RB SOM is an ultra-compact (29 x 50 mm), production-ready computing module based on the powerful Qualcomm® QRB5165 System-on-Chip with Ubuntu 18.04 Linux. The Open-Q™ 5165RB utilizes Qualcomm Technologies’ heterogenous compute expertise to provide an SoC with multiple specialized processing cores, including:

5th generation AI Engine

Hardware video analytics engine

Qualcomm Spectra™ ISP

Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU

Qualcomm® Hexagon™ DSP



With the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, advanced camera features and many high-speed interfaces, Lantronix’s 5165RB SOM provides the ideal computing core for a variety of leading-edge robotics applications, including advanced robotics for consumer, industrial and defense use.

The 5165RB SOM is also useful for the development of AI-enabled drones, UAVs, machine vision platforms, AI processing gateways, face detection and recognition systems, deep learning and neural networks processing and autonomous systems.

Key Features of Open-Q™ 5165RB -SOM-A include:

Qualcomm® QRB5165 SoC long-life IoT chipset

8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS Flash

Ubuntu 18.04 Linux operating system

On-device AI engine up to 15 TOPS

Dedicated computer vision engine

Multiple MIPI camera and display ports

Multiple high-speed connectivity options

Ultra-compact 29x50 mm form factor

“Lantronix’s proven track record of successes with Qualcomm Technologies, including the Open-Q 820 and 845 µSOM products, coupled with Lantronix’s extensive engineering capabilities and services, enable us to deliver new and exciting solutions, including the Open-Q™ 5165RB to our clients,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix. “We are excited about the launch of the Open-Q 5165RB and the innovations on our system of module roadmap and our collaborative vision for the future.”

Open-Q 865 SOM Development Kit

Now available, Lantronix’s new Open-Q 865 SOM Development Kit is a companion to the Open-Q™ 5165RB SOM. Designed to fast-track product development, the development kit consists of an open-frame carrier board compatible with the 5165RB SOM exposing all the available I/O and a range of accessories.

In addition to production-ready SOMs, development platforms and tools, Lantronix offers turnkey product development services, driver and application software development and expert technical support.

To learn more about the Open-Q™ 5165RB SOM and download the product brief and datasheet as well as explore all the hardware, software and services Lantronix has to offer, visit:

https://www.lantronix.com/products/open-q-5165rb-som/

