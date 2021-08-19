NORBIT - Disclosure of Shareholding

Draupnir Invest AS has as a consequence of the share capital increases registered by NORBIT ASA (the "Company") on 14 July 2021 and 9 August 2021 been diluted below the 10 per cent disclosure threshold set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4-2, and currently holds approximately 9.76 per cent of the shares in the Company. Draupnir Invest AS' number of shares in the Company remains unchanged at 5,702,949 shares.



