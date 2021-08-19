SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market to Surpass 3.958 Million patients by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S. degenerative disc disease treatment market is estimated to have 2.644 Mn patients suffering from DDD in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. degenerative disc disease treatment:

Key trends in the market include robust product pipeline for the treatment of degenerative disc disease which are estimated to launch during the forecast period is expected to drive the growth of the U.S. degenerative disc disease treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, University of Minnesota initiated a phase III clinical trial study of combination drugs which include Morphine, Epinephrine, and Naropin for the treatment of patients suffering from lumbar disc herniation, degenerative disc disease, and spondylolisthesis. The study is estimated to complete by September 2021.

Furthermore, in August 2020, University of Iowa initiated a phase II clinical trial study of Tranexamic Acid (TXA) in Lumbar Interbody Spinal Fusion, a condition of degenerative disc disease. The study is estimated to complete by August 2022.

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S. degenerative disc disease treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Key players operating in the market are focusing on development and launch of novel therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative disc disease which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, launched StemSpine, a patented procedure for the treatment of chronic lower back pain (CLBP) in the U.S. after successful treatments overseas with 12+ month’s data showing safety and efficacy.

On the basis of treatment, narcotics segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the U.S. degenerative disc disease treatment market in 2021 due to increasing research and development activities for the development of novel narcotics treatment for the patients suffering from degenerative disc disease is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, University of Minnesota initiated a phase III clinical trial study of combination drugs which include Morphine, Epinephrine, and Naropin for the treatment of patients suffering from lumbar disc herniation, degenerative disc disease, and spondylolisthesis. The study is estimated to complete by September 2021.

Among disease indication, late stage segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the U.S. degenerative disc disease treatment market in 2021. Disc degeneration can cause or augment other conditions such as spinal stenosis, the narrowing of the spaces in the spine, spondylolisthesis, the slippage of one disc over another or osteoarthritis of the spine. Conservative therapies such as physical therapy, pain relievers, and others may alleviate some of the symptoms of degenerative disc disease. However, if those treatments fail, surgery may be the last option of treatment for late stage degenerative disc disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S. degenerative disc disease treatment market include AnGes Inc., Ankasa Regenerative Therapeutics, Inc., BIOPHARM GMBH, BioRestorative Therapies Inc., Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc., Bone Therapeutics SA, Cerapedics Inc, CO.DON, Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., DiscGenics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, FibroGenesis, Geistlich Pharma AG, Harbor View Medical Services, PC, Intralink-Spine, Inc., Isto Biologics, Johnson & Johnson, Kolon TissueGene Inc., Kunovus, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Mesoblast, NC Biomatrix BV, Notogen Inc., Pfizer, Inc., R3 Stem Cell, Smith & Nephew, Spine BioPharma, Stayble Therapeutics AB, US Stem Cell Inc., and VIVEX Biologics, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment: By Treatment : Epidural Steroid Injections Narcotics Morphine Methadone Hydrochloride Codeine Hydrocodone Tramodol Oxycodone Others Orthobiologics (Includes Biomolecular/Gene Therapy, Cell-based Therapy, and Tissue-engineered Products) Phase I Phase II Phase III

U.S. Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market, By Disease Indication : Early Stage Mid Stage Late Stage

U.S. Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies







