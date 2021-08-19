The Knot Becomes Abercrombie’s “Plus One” With Launch of Co-Created “Best Dressed Guest” Collection

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce the launch of the first Abercrombie x The Knot “Best Dressed Guest” collection, which was co-created with the global wedding experts at The Knot , a leading digital wedding planning destination.



The collection, which is available now at www.abercrombie.com, features dresses, pant suits, blazers, button-ups and more — all perfect for wedding events such as rehearsal dinners, ceremonies and receptions, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and brunches. Combining Abercrombie’s reputation as a retailer of high-quality apparel and accessories with The Knot’s leadership in weddings and events has manifested in a versatile, fashion-forward and inclusive collection.

The collection features fall’s top trending colors and styles, including chic neutrals, sunset colors and wedding-worthy patterns, as well as minimalist silhouettes. All pieces are designed with high-quality materials — some of which are even sweat-wicking for a packed dance floor — at accessible price points. Customers can also find a variety of lengths, fits and sizes, aligning with Abercrombie’s goal of ensuring all its customers feel as comfortable and confident as possible.

“We’re laser focused on listening to our millennial customers and providing clothing that fits their lifestyle needs. In 2020, that meant comfortable, work-from-home ready pieces - and this year, we’re again bringing them the products they’re looking for as they return to celebrating these wonderful life moments that were so greatly missed,” said Carey Krug, SVP of Marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch. “We couldn’t ask for better partners with whom to co-create this collection than our friends at The Knot, the true experts in weddings and events.”

“As celebrations of love resume after a challenging year of isolation from loved ones, we are thrilled to work with Abercrombie on creating and launching the first Abercrombie x The Knot Best Dressed Guest collection,” said Shelley Brown, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor at The Knot. “The collection embraces what the return of weddings is all about — joy, love and an incredibly fun time — yet it’s also an inclusive collection that was created with comfort in mind and ensures every wedding guest will find something that speaks to them. Inclusivity is woven into the fabric of both The Knot and Abercrombie, which is why this partnership was a natural fit.”

To shop the Abercrombie x The Knot Best Dressed Guest collection, visit abercrombie.com or learn more at https://www.theknot.com/content/the-knot-abercrombie-guest-attire-collection.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 , and in A&F’s subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 230 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

ABOUT THE KNOT

The Knot is the nation’s leading digital wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Abercrombie & Fitch Media Contact:

Cory Weaver, Ph.D.

Abercrombie & Fitch

(614) 586-2717

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

The Knot Media Contact:

Melissa Bach

The Knot

pr@theknotww.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Business Media Contact:

Kara Page

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6192

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Investor Contact:

Pam Quintiliano

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6877

Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd80d725-37d2-4875-962c-234c346dcb96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccacf3a2-674c-4203-9d16-4f6f53b0fb3c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e027add-5565-4519-a09b-ead12299830a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/972aae65-ef9a-45ad-9a49-43fde1ff6deb