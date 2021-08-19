Lantronix Brings Innovative Smart City and Intelligent Building Solutions to the BICSI 2021 Fall Conference & Exhibition

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced it will exhibit at the BICSI 2021 Fall Conference & Exhibition. Taking place August 22–26, 2021, the event is concurrently being held online and at the Venetian Resort/Sands Expo in Las Vegas. Lantronix, which recently acquired Transition Networks Inc., will exhibit at booth 6032 in Hall D.



“At BICSI, Lantronix will showcase innovative, new smart city and intelligent building solutions, including PoE lighting and automation,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix. “With the acquisition of Transition Networks, we’ve expanded our focus on connected buildings and smart city infrastructure, leveraging our networking and security expertise with new product offerings to bring total solutions to market.”

Smart city solutions in physical and network security are showcased in Lantronix’s new Secure Remote Access Series (SRA), which will make its debut at BICSI. In addition, Lantronix’s principal sales engineer, Kevin Harwell, will present the new SRA technology at the “What’s New, What’s It Do” Pavilion.

Smarter, Safer Connected Buildings With SRA Technology

Focused on reimagining infrastructure, the SRA technology provides a simple and secure means of deploying, accessing and managing distributed network devices and endpoints such as network security cameras. Since the SRA technology does not require any changes to the enterprise firewall, users can rapidly deploy the SRA devices without the typical disruptions.

The SRA allows rapid deployment of encrypted bi-directional VPN tunnels between a network operations center (NOC) and remote sites. The solution can be configured to provide either complete local network access or limited access to specific devices. The SRA enables users to instantly troubleshoot and remotely resolve issues, creating significant business value for organizations by lowering operating expenses, reducing network downtime and increasing customer satisfaction.

Other solutions on display at the Lantronix booth include:

Smart Power Over Ethernet (PoE) lighting solutions that enhance physical safety by providing smart city administrators with greater control. PoE Switches for Smart PoE Lighting, the Managed Hardened Power Over Ethernet ++ (PoE++) switch (SISPM1040-582-LRT) and the 24-port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SM24TBT2DPA) are the ideal fit for any PoE smart lighting and automation environment.

that enhance physical safety by providing smart city administrators with greater control. PoE Switches for Smart PoE Lighting, the Managed Hardened Power Over Ethernet ++ (PoE++) switch (SISPM1040-582-LRT) and the 24-port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SM24TBT2DPA) are the ideal fit for any PoE smart lighting and automation environment. Security solutions that enable park assist and smart lighting applications. The Self-Enclosed Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SESPM) has new PoE capabilities, which are ideal for outdoor security environments.

that enable park assist and smart lighting applications. The Self-Enclosed Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SESPM) has new PoE capabilities, which are ideal for outdoor security environments. ION Media Conversion Platform that addresses network security concerns. This platform converts copper and fiber networks to extend network transmission distances, optimize existing infrastructure and provide simple navigation of connected interfaces for secure network management.



The BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition brings together thousands of information and communications technology (ICT) professionals for education and networking and to view the latest technologies that will impact the industry.

Lantronix is offering free BICSI Expo-only passes. For more information, visit http://transition.com/bicsi/.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational uptime and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products as well as Secure Remote Access Series, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and EMG and ConsoleFlow are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488