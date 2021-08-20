Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obesity Pipeline: Insights into Key Pharma Companies, Clinical Trials, Drug Pipeline, R&D and Emerging Obesity Pipeline Trends
The Obesity pipeline appears robust owing to an increase in Obesity prevalence, increasing demand for effective therapies, surging key pharma and biotech players working in the space and competitive market space.
DelveInsight's 'Obesity Pipeline Insight' report offers exhaustive global coverage of available pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Obesity pipeline domain.
Some of the significant pointers taken from the Obesity Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight's analysis presents Obesity Pipeline with 80+ active players in the domain investigating 80+ pipeline therapies.
- Major companies such as ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Obesity treatment scenario.
- Key Obesity pipeline therapies such as ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Obesity.
- In July 2021, AstraZeneca collaborated with Regeneron to foster research, develop and commercialize small molecule compounds directed against the GPR75 target with the potential to treat Obesity and related co-morbidities.
- In June 2021, Innovent Biologics announced that the first subject had been successfully dosed in Phase II clinical trial (NCT04904913) of IBI362, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist in China.
- In April 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma announced the initiation of two Phase II trials of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906 for adults who are overweight or obese and for adults with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
The Obesity pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the Obesity pipeline assets as well as the inactive and dormant Obesity drug assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Obesity products, rich assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Obesity pipeline landscape.
Obesity Overview
Obesity is a complex disorder that involves the accumulation of excessive amounts of fat in the body. It is a medical problem that is associated with the heightened risks of other health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancers, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular diseases. At present, Obesity has become a global concern causing the death of more than 4 million people each year.
Obesity Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|SCO-094
|Scohia Pharma
|Phase I
|Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
|Oral
|ERX1000
|ERX Pharmaceuticals
|Phase I
|leptin sensitizer
|Oral
|AMG 171
|Amgen
|Phase I
|Undefined mechanism
|NA
|ALY688-SR
|Allysta Pharmaceuticals
|Phase I
|Adiponectin receptor agonists
|Subcutaneous
|EMP16-02
|Empros Pharma
|Phase II
|Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors; Amylase inhibitors; Lipase inhibitors
|Oral
|IBI362
|Innovent Biologics
|Phase II
|Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists
|Subcutaneous
|BI 456906
|Boehringer Ingelheim,
|Phase II
|Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists
|Subcutaneous
|MEDI0382
|MedImmune LLC,
|Phase II
|Glucagon receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 stimulants
|Subcutaneous
|Tirzepatide
|Eli Lilly and Company
|Phase III
|Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
|Subcutaneous
|PF-06882961
|Pfizer
|Phase II
|Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
|Oral
Obesity Therapeutics Assessment
The Obesity Pipeline report proffers a comprehensive picture of the novel Obesity pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
- Mono/Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
- Subcutaneous
- Oral
By Molecule Type
- Small molecules
- Peptides
- Lactones
By Mechanism of Action
- Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists
- Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
- Adiponectin receptor agonists
- Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors
- Amylase inhibitors
- Lipase inhibitors
By Targets
- Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor
- Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor
- Adiponectin receptor
- Alpha-glucosidase
- Amylase
- Lipase
Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Major Players: ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company
- Key Obesity Pipeline Therapies: ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Obesity: Overview
|4
|Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|6
|Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|7
|Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|8
|Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
|9
|Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|10
|Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|11
|Inactive Products
|12
|Therapeutic Assessment
|13
|Inactive Products
|14
|Obesity Key Companies
|15
|Obesity Key Products
|16
|Obesity- Unmet Needs
|17
|Obesity- Market Drivers and Barriers
|18
|Appendix
|19
|About DelveInsight
