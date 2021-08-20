Obesity Pipeline: Insights into Key Pharma Companies, Clinical Trials, Drug Pipeline, R&D and Emerging Obesity Pipeline Trends

DelveInsight's 'Obesity Pipeline Insight' report offers exhaustive global coverage of available pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Obesity pipeline domain. 

Some of the significant pointers taken from the Obesity Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight's analysis presents Obesity Pipeline with 80+ active players in the domain investigating 80+ pipeline therapies
  • Major companies such as ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Obesity treatment scenario. 
  • Key Obesity pipeline therapies such as ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Obesity. 
  • In July 2021, AstraZeneca collaborated with Regeneron to foster research, develop and commercialize small molecule compounds directed against the GPR75 target with the potential to treat Obesity and related co-morbidities. 
  • In June 2021, Innovent Biologics announced that the first subject had been successfully dosed in Phase II clinical trial (NCT04904913) of IBI362, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist in China. 
  • In April 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma announced the initiation of two Phase II trials of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906 for adults who are overweight or obese and for adults with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). 

The Obesity pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the Obesity pipeline assets as well as the inactive and dormant Obesity drug assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Obesity products, rich assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Obesity pipeline landscape.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a complex disorder that involves the accumulation of excessive amounts of fat in the body. It is a medical problem that is associated with the heightened risks of other health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancers, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular diseases. At present, Obesity has become a global concern causing the death of more than 4 million people each year.

Obesity Pipeline Drugs

DrugCompanyPhaseMoARoA
SCO-094

 		Scohia PharmaPhase IGastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonistsOral
ERX1000ERX PharmaceuticalsPhase Ileptin sensitizerOral
AMG 171AmgenPhase IUndefined mechanismNA
ALY688-SRAllysta PharmaceuticalsPhase IAdiponectin receptor agonistsSubcutaneous
EMP16-02Empros  PharmaPhase IIAlpha-glucosidase inhibitors; Amylase inhibitors; Lipase inhibitorsOral
IBI362Innovent BiologicsPhase IIGlucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonistsSubcutaneous
BI 456906Boehringer Ingelheim,Phase IIGlucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonistsSubcutaneous
MEDI0382 MedImmune LLC, Phase IIGlucagon receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 stimulantsSubcutaneous
TirzepatideEli Lilly and CompanyPhase IIIGastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonistsSubcutaneous
PF-06882961PfizerPhase IIGlucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonistsOral

Obesity Therapeutics Assessment

The Obesity Pipeline report proffers a comprehensive picture of the novel Obesity pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action. 

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination
  • Mono/Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

  • Subcutaneous
  • Oral

By Molecule Type 

  • Small molecules
  • Peptides
  • Lactones

By Mechanism of Action

  • Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists
  • Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
  • Adiponectin receptor agonists
  • Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors 
  • Amylase inhibitors
  • Lipase inhibitors

By Targets

  • Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor
  • Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor
  • Adiponectin receptor
  • Alpha-glucosidase
  • Amylase
  • Lipase

Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report 

  • Coverage: Global 
  • Major Players: ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company
  • Key Obesity Pipeline Therapies: ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide

Table of Contents 

1Introduction
2Executive Summary
3Obesity: Overview
4Pipeline Therapeutics
5Late Stage Products (Phase III)
6Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
7Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
9Early Stage Products (Phase I)
10Preclinical and Discovery  Stage Products
11Inactive Products
12Therapeutic Assessment
13Inactive Products
14Obesity Key Companies
15Obesity Key Products
16Obesity- Unmet Needs
17Obesity- Market Drivers and Barriers
18Appendix
19About DelveInsight

