Obesity Pipeline: Insights into Key Pharma Companies, Clinical Trials, Drug Pipeline, R&D and Emerging Obesity Pipeline Trends

The Obesity pipeline appears robust owing to an increase in Obesity prevalence, increasing demand for effective therapies, surging key pharma and biotech players working in the space and competitive market space.

DelveInsight's 'Obesity Pipeline Insight' report offers exhaustive global coverage of available pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Obesity pipeline domain.

Some of the significant pointers taken from the Obesity Pipeline report:

DelveInsight's analysis presents Obesity Pipeline with 80+ active players in the domain investigating 80+ pipeline therapies .

in the domain investigating . Major companies such as ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Obesity treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Obesity treatment scenario. Key Obesity pipeline therapies such as ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Obesity.

and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Obesity. In July 2021, AstraZeneca collaborated with Regeneron to foster research, develop and commercialize small molecule compounds directed against the GPR75 target with the potential to treat Obesity and related co-morbidities.

collaborated with to foster research, develop and commercialize small molecule compounds directed against the GPR75 target with the potential to treat Obesity and related co-morbidities. In June 2021, Innovent Biologics announced that the first subject had been successfully dosed in Phase II clinical trial (NCT04904913) of IBI362 , a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist in China.

announced that the first subject had been successfully dosed in Phase II clinical trial (NCT04904913) of , a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist in China. In April 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma announced the initiation of two Phase II trials of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906 for adults who are overweight or obese and for adults with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The Obesity pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the Obesity pipeline assets as well as the inactive and dormant Obesity drug assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Obesity products, rich assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Obesity pipeline landscape.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a complex disorder that involves the accumulation of excessive amounts of fat in the body. It is a medical problem that is associated with the heightened risks of other health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancers, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular diseases. At present, Obesity has become a global concern causing the death of more than 4 million people each year.

Obesity Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA SCO-094



Scohia Pharma Phase I Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists Oral ERX1000 ERX Pharmaceuticals Phase I leptin sensitizer Oral AMG 171 Amgen Phase I Undefined mechanism NA ALY688-SR Allysta Pharmaceuticals Phase I Adiponectin receptor agonists Subcutaneous EMP16-02 Empros Pharma Phase II Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors; Amylase inhibitors; Lipase inhibitors Oral IBI362 Innovent Biologics Phase II Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists Subcutaneous BI 456906 Boehringer Ingelheim, Phase II Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists Subcutaneous MEDI0382 MedImmune LLC, Phase II Glucagon receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 stimulants Subcutaneous Tirzepatide Eli Lilly and Company Phase III Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous PF-06882961 Pfizer Phase II Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists Oral

Obesity Therapeutics Assessment

The Obesity Pipeline report proffers a comprehensive picture of the novel Obesity pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Oral

By Molecule Type

Small molecules

Peptides

Lactones

By Mechanism of Action

Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists

Adiponectin receptor agonists

Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors

Amylase inhibitors

Lipase inhibitors

By Targets

Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor

Adiponectin receptor

Alpha-glucosidase

Amylase

Lipase

Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Major Players : ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma , Eli Lilly and Company

: ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma Eli Lilly and Company Key Obesity Pipeline Therapies: ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Obesity: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 Inactive Products 12 Therapeutic Assessment 13 Inactive Products 14 Obesity Key Companies 15 Obesity Key Products 16 Obesity- Unmet Needs 17 Obesity- Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

