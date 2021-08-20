Media Alert: iManage Experts to Present at ILTACON 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announces its participation in the International Legal Technology Association’s (ILTA) annual conference, ILTACON 2021 to be held August 22-26 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV. The hybrid virtual and in-person event brings together industry experts and legal community members from over 20 countries for comprehensive peer-driven programs, educational content, and networking that address today’s transforming legal industry.



An ILTAMAX sponsor, iManage will have a virtual presence featuring a robust programming lineup, including a livestreamed company update, three on-demand innovations sessions and a customer panel on the journey to iManage Cloud. iManage staff will also be available to speak with attendees virtually during ILTACON.

iMANAGE SPEAKING SESSIONS :

LIVE:

iManage Company Update

Wednesday Aug 25 – 12:30-1:15 PDT, Oceanside Ballroom A, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

CEO Neil Araujo and Chief Product Officer Dan Carmel will share highlights of the last year, the guiding principles of “Making Knowledge Work,” the company’s platform vision, and details on Microsoft & iManage Better Together.

ON-DEMAND:

iManage – The Platform for Making Knowledge Work

Chief Product Officer Dan Carmel will discuss the rapid changes in today’s business environment and detail how iManage is aligning strategies and resources to support the goal of “Making Knowledge Work.” In this session, he will delve into product roadmap and capabilities, enhanced cloud services and security features, and iManage’s path in making organizations more productive, agile, and secure.

Customer Panel: Moving to the iManage Cloud

Get a view into legal firm planning, strategy, and outcomes surrounding moving to iManage Cloud from two customers. Dana Wesley Sarti, CEDS, Litigation Support Manager from Robbins Russell and Patricia Mansuy, Interim CIO of Cole Schotz P.C. will share insights including:

Building the business case for cloud

Evaluating the market

Critical success factors and benefits

Security considerations

Lessons learned

Making Knowledge Work through Process Transformation

Learn more about iManage’s approach to process transformation including three critical areas that are empowering millions of professionals to leverage iManage’s platform, AI services and ecosystem to work more productively, intelligently, and securely. Legal practice experts will cover:

Transforming the Transactional Closing Process

Transforming Task Tracking and Checklists

Transforming the Contract Review and Management Process

Presented by iManage’s Nick Thomson, General Manager AI; Sahil Zaman, Head of Business Operations; Becky Bloom, Product Manager; and Jenny Hotchin, Legal Practice Lead

Let's Make Knowledge Work: Tools and Resources for Your Journey

Dean Leung, iManage Chief Customer Success Officer will discuss how to align measurable business outcomes with IT initiatives and ensure users’ long-term adoption. He’ll cover methods to show investment value, best learning paths for different stages of adoption, and an abundance of training resources and ongoing iManage Community programming.

In its commitment to continued user engagement, iManage recently launched iMCommunity, a new program designed to deliver ongoing education and foster dialogue between iManage, its partners and customers — the iManage Community. A series of iMCommunity Annual User ‘Breakfasts’ will held online, closely following ILTA in early September. Topics will include iMCommunity Support, Productivity, Security, and AI. Register and get more information on the iMCommunity web page .

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/ to learn more.