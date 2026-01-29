Ask iManage Delivers an AI-Powered Search Experience with Trusted Answers Across Firm Knowledge

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced new capabilities for Ask iManage, its native AI assistant, that enables users to ask natural-language questions across the iManage Work platform and receive contextual, cited answers drawn from prior firm work, directly within the document management system. The update introduces AI-powered search expanding Ask iManage from analysis within user-selected document sets to platform-wide intelligence - allowing users to start with a question, without pre-selecting documents, and move seamlessly into deeper analysis. The capabilities are generally available to all Ask iManage subscribers.

What’s New in Ask iManage

With this release, Ask iManage expands from analyzing user-selected sets of documents to answering natural-language questions across the iManage Work platform, delivering structured responses grounded in governed firm content and supported by citations to the underlying source documents.

How it works

Ask iManage enhances how users uncover answers from prior work through a three-step process:

Understand the question: Interprets intent and context from natural-language prompts (not just keywords). Retrieve the right content: Identifies the most relevant materials within iManage Work, prioritizing relevance and context based on the question asked. Generate a cited answer: Produces a clear response in natural language, anchored with citations so users can verify the sources.



What users can do now

Ask the library: Ask iManage retrieves, reads, and synthesizes relevant content across authorized materials.

Ask iManage retrieves, reads, and synthesizes relevant content across authorized materials. Get answers you can validate: Every response includes citations that link back to the exact documents used.

Every response includes citations that link back to the exact documents used. Go deeper instantly: From the answer, users can pivot into summaries, side-by-side comparisons, and AI-powered redline analysis that explains what changed and why.



With Ask iManage, users can pose a wide range of complex, real world questions using natural language, including:

Litigation: “Have we argued a Rule 12(b)(6) motion to dismiss with prejudice before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit? Summarize the arguments and outcomes.”

Transactional: “Show all prior license agreements authored by Joe Smith. Do any have a New York State jurisdiction clause?”

Risk, Compliance, and Vendor Management: “How do this vendor’s limitation of liability terms compare to other cloud services agreements we’ve signed?”



This approach enables users to leverage the organization’s historical work to inform solutions for the question at hand, while providing the information needed to evaluate relevance and applicability.

"I’m really excited about the direction iManage is taking with Ask iManage,” said Elaine Bienvenu, Director of Information Technology at Jones Walker LLP. “The idea of using the firm’s rich collection of knowledge and documents to answer questions changes how attorneys approach their work. Instead of wading through long lists of search results, they can begin with a question and draw rapid, meaningful insight from the firm’s collective knowledge."

Built for Trust and Governance by Design

Ask iManage is built directly into iManage Work. All AI interactions remain within the governed platform, with native enforcement of permissions, information barriers, and security policies. Content is not moved outside the iManage environment, supporting explainable and auditable AI outcomes in regulated settings.

"Today's enhancement to Ask iManage marks a major step forward for our customers. By expanding from analyzing multiple documents to AI-powered search across their entire repository, we're empowering users to ask questions using natural language, uncover insights instantly with cited answers, and move seamlessly into deeper analysis,” said Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage. “This release reinforces our commitment to delivering AI that is intuitive, secure, and built for the way knowledge workers actually work. We are committed to enabling our customers to securely leverage the full complement of the information they have to serve their clients more effectively."

Availability

The updated Ask iManage experience is now generally available to all Ask iManage subscribers at no additional cost, with new subscribers receiving this version by default. Ask iManage demonstrates iManage's AI capabilities in action, securely accessing and reasoning across governed content to deliver trusted answers. These same underlying AI services enable third-party applications to access iManage content through the iManage’s Model Context Protocol (MCP).

To see the new release of Ask iManage in action, register for the Ask iManage webinar on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT, here.

