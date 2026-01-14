iManage Expands AI Capabilities with Appointment of Mike Eichsteadt as Vice President of AI Engineering

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced the appointment of Mike Eichsteadt as Vice President of AI Engineering, underscoring the company’s continued investment in expanding scalable, practical, and trusted AI capabilities across its platform.

In this role, Eichsteadt will continue to advance iManage’s AI capabilities by scaling applied AI and data science efforts and ensuring innovation translates into real-world outcomes for customers. His focus will include strengthening the technical foundations required to deploy AI responsibly at scale - spanning data quality, governance, infrastructure, and adoption across everyday knowledge-work workflows.

As organizations move from experimenting with AI to using it operationally, iManage is focused on embedding AI capabilities directly into the systems professionals rely on every day. Eichsteadt’s appointment reflects the company’s emphasis on building AI that is not only powerful, but practical - designed to improve productivity, quality, and confidence without compromising trust.

“Generative AI and large language models hold significant promise, but delivering real value depends on how they’re applied,” said Mike Eichsteadt, Vice President of AI Engineering at iManage. “iManage is uniquely positioned to bring AI into real workflows in a way that balances innovation with governance and trust. I’m excited to build on the strong foundation the teams have already established and help scale those capabilities across the organization.”

Eichsteadt brings more than 15 years of experience building and leading enterprise AI and data science teams in large, complex environments. Most recently, he served as Executive Director at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, where he provided strategic and technical leadership across AI initiatives, fostering innovation while maintaining disciplined execution.

At iManage, Eichsteadt will work closely with product and technology leaders to sharpen strategic focus across AI capabilities, oversee the design and deployment of scalable AI systems, and strengthen collaboration between engineering teams and customers. This includes supporting roles that work directly with customers on AI adoption, helping ensure AI capabilities are informed by real-world use cases and feedback.

“AI only creates value when it can be used reliably and at scale,” said Neil Araujo, CEO at iManage. “That requires strong engineering, disciplined execution, and a deep understanding of how our customers work. Mike brings the experience and focus needed to help us continue building AI capabilities that are practical, governed, and trusted.”

Eichsteadt reports to Zia Bhatti, Chief Architect at iManage, and will play a central role in shaping iManage’s R&D and innovation agenda as the company continues to strengthen AI capabilities grounded in secure, governed access to knowledge.

