PJ SOLOMON Enters Business Services Investment Banking with the Hiring of Robbie Kelley

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has entered into Business Services Investment Banking with the hiring of Robbie Kelley as a Managing Director.



Mr. Kelley specializes in facility and residential services M&A and has a distinguished track record in the sector, including advising on many of the marquee recent facility and residential services transactions over the last several years.

“PJ SOLOMON is continuing our mission of expanding into more verticals to serve a broader range of clients,” said the firm’s CEO Marc S. Cooper. “Business Services is a highly attractive vertical, representing more than $200 billion of U.S. M&A volume in 2020. We will continue building out a team of high-quality, senior M&A professionals to cover the entire business services sector and will be announcing additional new hires soon.”

Since forming its partnership with Natixis in 2016, PJ SOLOMON has grown from 35 to over 125 bankers and expanded from its roots in consumer retail to over 14 discreet industry verticals, all while staying true to its heritage of being an industry leader in the sectors it covers.

Mr. Kelley has more than a decade of experience, including senior M&A roles at Truist and Piper Sandler where he was focused on facility and residential services. Over the course of his career, Mr. Kelley has advised on more than 30 M&A transactions representing over $6 billion of enterprise value. He will be based in Minneapolis.

“I am excited to bring my expertise, enthusiasm and exceptional track record within facility and residential services M&A to PJ SOLOMON as it expands its sector coverage and establishes a beachhead in the Midwest,” Mr. Kelley said.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded in 1989, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value through unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit PJSOLOMON.COM.

Media Inquiries

Kalen Holliday

kholliday@pjsolomon.com

914.260.8614