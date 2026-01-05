Solomon Partners Expands Technology Practice with Ian O’Neal Joining as Partner

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners , a leading ﬁnancial advisory ﬁrm and independent affiliate of Natixis, announced the appointment of Ian O’Neal as a Partner in the Technology Group. Mr. O’Neal will focus on advising companies in Data, Analytics and Software, strengthening Solomon’s position in the technology market.

Mr. O’Neal, who will be based in Boston, has more than 15 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining Solomon, he served as a Managing Director at Raymond James in their Technology & Services Investment Banking group. Mr. O’Neal earned a BSBA from Boston University.

"Ian's deep industry expertise will elevate our coverage in critical technology sectors,” Solomon Partners CEO Marc Cooper said. “His strong track record of client advisory work makes him an excellent addition to our growing team.”

Craig Muir, who joined the ﬁrm in 2023 to help build out the Technology practice, added, “Ian is not just a seasoned banker—he’s someone who truly understands how data and technology are reshaping the business and investment landscape.”

Mr. O’Neal noted, “Joining Solomon is an exciting new chapter for me. From my ﬁrst conversations with the team, it was clear that this is a ﬁrm that values partnership, innovation, and putting clients ﬁrst. I look forward to helping our clients navigate a rapidly changing world.”

About Solomon Partners

Solomon Partners is a leading investment bank – one of the ﬁrst independent ﬁrms in the industry. We maximize shareholder value for our clients through our unmatched expertise and experience. We advise on mergers & acquisitions, restructurings and capital solutions across a range of sectors including Business Services; Consumer Retail; Distribution; Financial Institutions; Financial Sponsors; Fintech; Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants; Healthcare; Industrials; Infrastructure, Power & Renewables; Media & Entertainment; Professional Services; and Technology. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit https://www.solomonpartners.com.



