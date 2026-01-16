Solomon Partners Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Investment Bank Names David A. Shiffman Head of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners today announced that David A. Shiffman has been appointed Head of Investment Banking, a new executive leadership position focused on scaling the firm while preserving its entrepreneurial culture. In his expanded role, Mr. Shiffman will work closely with the CEO and Group Heads to accelerate growth through partner recruitment, new business development, and client engagement. He will also oversee the Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Advisory groups and expand the use of these capabilities to benefit the firm’s clients across industries.

“David is an exceptional leader and critical contributor to our culture of excellence, collaboration, and continuous learning. This appointment bolsters our strategy to scale and elevate how we engage with clients firmwide,” said Solomon Partners CEO Marc Cooper.

Solomon has increased its coverage over the last two years by hiring 10 new partners for its Capital Advisory, Distribution, Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Professional Services and Technology practices.

Mr. Shiffman has 32 years of investment banking experience advising leading brands across retail, consumer, and consumer-related services. In addition to capital markets and M&A transactions, his broad experience spans strategic advisory assignments. These include advising clients on go-privates, shareholder activism, raid defense, and more.

He joined Solomon in 2012 as a Partner, after serving as a Partner and Head of Retail Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs and Head of Consumer Retail at Miller Buckfire.

“In my new role, I’m looking forward to partnering more closely with my colleagues across the firm,” Mr. Shiffman said. “Our focus will be on winning new mandates and delivering the highest level of advice and execution for our clients, while developing our next generation of top talent.”

Mr. Shiffman will continue to lead the Consumer Retail Group, alongside Jeff Derman, who has been promoted to the team’s Co-Head. He joined Solomon as a Director in 2009, after serving as a Vice President in the Consumer Retail Group at Goldman Sachs. With over 25 years’ experience, Mr. Derman’s deep industry expertise, diverse execution experience across public and private assignments, and collaborative approach have been instrumental in building the group’s strong legacy and elevating the firm’s brand in the market.

In addition, Solomon promoted five employees to Managing Director, underscoring its commitment to growing and retaining top talent from within the firm. The new Managing Directors are:

Peter Diamond and Brandon Yoshimura in the Consumer Retail Group

Eric Bormel in the Healthcare Group

Joshua Heft in the Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants Group

Ben Zinder in the Business Services Group

