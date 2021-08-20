CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.
