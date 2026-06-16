CTS Introduces TSX Crystal with Integrated Thermistor, Expanding Its Frequency Control Portfolio

LISLE, Ill., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced the launch of the TSX Crystal with Integrated Thermistor, a significant expansion of the CTS crystal resonator portfolio and the company’s first crystal product to incorporate a thermistor within the package.

The TSX series is designed to provide real-time temperature feedback with excellent thermal coupling to the crystal element, enabling more accurate frequency compensation across a wide operating temperature range. By integrating the thermistor directly into the crystal package, CTS offers designers a compact and efficient solution that improves temperature tracking while minimizing board-level complexity.

“The TSX crystal represents an important addition to the CTS frequency control portfolio,” said Angelo Assimakopoulos, Vice President of Global Sales at CTS. “By integrating a thermistor directly into the crystal package, we are enabling designers to access precise temperature information at the source, supporting improved frequency stability in space-constrained and performance-driven applications.”

Key Features and Benefits

Integrated thermistor with excellent crystal thermal coupling for accurate temperature sensing

for accurate temperature sensing Real-time temperature feedback to support active frequency compensation

to support active frequency compensation Compact, space-saving SMD packages : 2520, 2016, and 1612

: 2520, 2016, and 1612 Hermetically sealed, seam-weld ceramic package for high reliability

for high reliability RoHS compliant and Pb-free

Load capacitance options from 6pF to Series





Technical Capabilities

The TSX crystal series supports frequencies from 16 MHz to 285 MHz with frequency tolerance options of ±10 ppm to ±20 ppm and frequency stability options ranging from ±10 ppm to ±50 ppm over temperature. These characteristics make the TSX well suited for applications requiring a combination of miniaturization, reliable thermal sensing, and stable frequency performance.

The close physical integration of the thermistor and crystal enables fast thermal response and improved correlation between temperature measurement and crystal behavior—an advantage for systems that implement temperature-based frequency compensation.

Applications

The TSX crystal with thermistor is designed to support a wide range of applications, including:

Telecommunications – base stations and mobile devices

– base stations and mobile devices Consumer electronics – smartphones and wearable devices

– smartphones and wearable devices Automotive – infotainment systems and electronic control units (ECUs)

– infotainment systems and electronic control units (ECUs) Industrial instrumentation

Medical devices

Network synchronization

Routers and switches





TSX Photo:





About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, serving customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Media Relations Contact

Amela Smajlovic

Marketing Director

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

E-mail: amela.smajlovic@ctscorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36328072-2396-4501-b584-aa9a65f31dee