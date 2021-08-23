Director/PDMR Dealing

Monday, August 23, 2021, SAINT HELIER, Jersey – CoinShares International Limited, (“the Company”) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, hereby makes public the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and/or persons closely related with them.

On Friday, August 20, 2021 Mr. Daniel Masters, the Chairman of the Company purchased 62,969 shares via open market purchases.





Name Holdings before transaction,

(no. of shares) Transaction,

(no. of shares) Holdings after transaction,

(no. of shares) Mr. Daniel Masters

(Purchase) 15,070,046 62,969 15,133,015

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00am BST on Monday, August 23, 2021.