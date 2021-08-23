EnviroGold Global Appoints one of Women in Mining UK’s Top 100 to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”) (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philipa Varris as a Director of the Company effective immediately. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Leah Dionne as Corporate Secretary of the Company effective immediately.



Philipa Varris has held leadership positions in environment, health, safety and community management in the mining sector for over 25 years, primarily in Africa and Australasia and across a number of mineral commodities. Philipa has been awarded the Australian Centenary Medal for leadership in Australia’s largest community consultation and strategic vision development initiative and was recognized in 2020 as one of the WIM UK 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining. Philipa holds an MSc in Natural Resources, is a Chartered Environmental Professional with the AusIMM and is a qualified Board candidate with Corporate Directors International. Philipa is the Executive Vice President, Head of Sustainability with Golden Star Resources.

Leah Dionne is the Managing Director of Corporate Advisory Services for Partum Advisory Services Corp., a leading Vancouver corporate administration and financial reporting firm. Leah Dionne has 14 years’ collective experience working in leading Canadian law firms, and for publicly-traded companies. During her career, she has focused on securities and corporate finance and assists with managing public company listing requirements with a focus on the CSE, TSXV, NEO and TSX stock exchanges, as well as listings on the OTC Markets. Through Partum she helps clients navigate complex corporate compliance matters, financings and IPO preparations for the Canadian markets.

The Company also announces the resignation of Roger Bethell from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Roger for his time, services, and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure as a director.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world’s increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an ag ile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical resources and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global is actively expanding the Company’s significant reprocessing pipeline.

