Havila Shipping ASA: Contract extensions with Nexans for Havila Phoenix

English Norwegian

Havila Shipping has entered into a contract extension with Nexans for Havila Phoenix for a period of 100 days, with further options for 40 days.

The contract will keep Havila Phoenix working for Nexans up to February 2022.

For a part of the extended period Nexans also rent the T3200 Trencher which will be operated from the vessel.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act