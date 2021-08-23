Smartronix recognized in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, LLC, a next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions provider, today announced that Gartner® has positioned Smartronix as a Visionary in its 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.



Smartronix was recognized in the Magic Quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision for the fifth year in a row*. Most of Smartronix’ clients are in government or regulated industries that require high-compliance solutions. Designing and implementing cloud-native solutions at scale across multiple market segments in these complex environments continues to be a key focus area for the company.

Smartronix CEO, Peter LaMontagne said, “We welcome this recognition by Gartner for a fifth straight year, but even more important to us is recognition by our clients who rely on us for highly assured, outcome-focused, IT transformation solutions in the cloud—we are seeing increasing demand in both public sector and commercial markets.”

“At Smartronix, we believe moving to the cloud should be transformational,” states Robert Groat, EVP Technology and Strategy at Smartronix. “Every aspect of your application portfolio lifecycle should be modernized to maximize value. And while many providers are good at one element of cloud transformation, like migration, security or cost-optimization, it’s harder to find a partner who can help your team embrace the full potential of an integrated Development, Security, and Operations mindset.”

According to Gartner, “COVID-19 has increased the pace of digital change for organizations, and public cloud IT transformation is a key component of that change. Most organizations are already taking a cloud-first approach and need help to assess their existing applications for cloud readiness, to determine future cloud dispositions, and with transition. They now realize they require more than just an infrastructure-centric support provider. They need cloud-native-application-led and cloud managed service expertise to truly reach the full extent of their transformation ambitions with public cloud."

Download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services report to learn more.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray, Tobi Bet, David Groombridge, Craig Lowery, DD Mishra, William Maurer, 2 August 2021

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, Brandon Medford, 4 May 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services was previously called the Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. In 2020, Gartner decided to retire the Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide report.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. Smartronix delivers mission assured solutions to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit www.smartronix.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Morrison

amorrison@smartronix.com