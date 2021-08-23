Pax8 Celebrated with Three XCellence Awards at XChange+ August 2021

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that it has been honored with three 2021 XCellence Awards for Best in Show, XCellence in Boardroom Execution - Premier, and XCellence in Booth Strategy - Premier at the XChange+ conference, hosted by The Channel Company. The XChange+ conference brings together leading IT channel decision-makers and technology suppliers to build strategic business relationships, determine business agendas, and set the future direction of the channel.



“The US workforce is projected to be 53% remote in 2022, which is driving the accelerated adoption of cloud technology,” said Jennifer Bodell, Senior Vice President of Channel at Pax8. “Pax8 continues partnering with industry-leading vendors, establishing innovative programs, and developing advanced solutions to help our partners achieve great success in the modern channel. Thank you to the XChange community for their vote and support of Pax8.”

Pax8 was selected for these awards by leading solution providers attending the XChange+ conference in appreciation of its advanced solutions, powerful programs, and partner dedication. These awards recognize Pax8’s exceptional commitment to developing products, programs, and services to help solution providers find new growth paths and accelerate their business.

“It was so good to be back at the XChange+ conference, which once again provided vendors with in-person opportunities to showcase their technology solutions and programs that were designed specifically to enable solution providers to accelerate their business and thrive in this evolving marketplace,” said Bill Jones, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Events, at The Channel Company. “Without question, these vendors demonstrated their commitment to helping solution providers find new opportunities for future growth and take strong advantage of the business lessons learned over the past year and a half. Congratulations to Pax8, and thank you to all the recipients of 2021 XCellence Awards for their valuable contributions to the IT channel.”

The Channel Company’s XChange+ conference, held from August 15-17, provided attendees with empowering insight, actionable business intelligence, and unmatched connections through strategic thought leadership, interactive boardroom appointments, peer-to-peer breakout sessions, and networking time. Attendees also had access to leading tech vendors in the Solutions Pavilion. Attendees learned from industry leaders, who presented the latest technologies, programs, and business models that profoundly impacted the channel landscape.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert strategic consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the Channel Catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

