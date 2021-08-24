DraftKings Agrees to Multi-Year Deal with Simplebet to Expand Sportsbook In-Game Offerings

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplebet, the technology company reimagining the way fans engage with live sports, today announced a multi-year agreement with DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), a leading sports betting and gaming operator in the U.S., to launch real-money micro-betting across the DraftKings Sportsbook. Integration with Simplebet’s micro-betting technology will allow DraftKings customers to engage even further with the sports they love by wagering, among other things, play-by-play, throw-by-throw and pitch-by-pitch throughout a sporting event.



Under the agreement, DraftKings will be able to offer Simplebet’s micro-betting products for the NFL, MLB and NBA and a new suite of college football products, which are the first micro-betting products available for collegiate sports. With micro-betting, DraftKings customers will now be able to wager on even more individual moments over the course of a game through the DraftKings Sportsbook.

“We’re thrilled to be launching our real-money micro-betting products with DraftKings,” said Chris Bevilacqua, Co-Founder and CEO of Simplebet. “These types of offerings represent the next evolution of sports betting and deliver enhanced opportunities for operators and fans alike. We look forward to the successful roll-out and to showcasing the excitement that comes with micro-betting.”

Simplebet announced the completion of a $15 million financing round earlier this year, bringing total funding to $50 million. The recent funding is being used to enhance the company’s existing NFL, MLB and NBA products by adding dozens of derivative micro-markets, launching new sports, introducing new subcategories of micro-markets such as Scripts, expanding engineering resources to enable more efficient customer integrations and exploring other strategic opportunities.

“We’re excited to be working with Simplebet to change the in-game betting experience for our customers and, together, changing the way sports fans engage with their favorite sports,” said Paul Liberman, President, Global Product and Technology at DraftKings. “Through our shared commitment to delivering innovative technology, our customers are now able to take part in this unique betting and engagement experience on the DraftKings Sportsbook.”

Simplebet has developed a suite of innovative micro-betting products for the NFL, NBA, MLB and, most recently, college football. The company enables sports betting operators, media companies and technology companies to enhance live sports by offering engaging experiences in real-time with its proprietary automated operations platform.

About Simplebet:

Co-founded in 2018 by Chris Bevilacqua, Joey Levy, and Scott Marshall, Simplebet is the technology company pioneering micro-betting and fan engagement for U.S. sports. Micro-betting introduces instant gratification to the sports betting user experience by enabling moments within sporting events to become discrete betting and engagement opportunities. For more information please visit their website at https://www.simplebet.io/, and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About DraftKings:

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.



DraftKings Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

