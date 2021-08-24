Xos, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell Today

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (“Xos”) (Nasdaq: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced that management will participate in a closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market today, August 24, 2021, in celebration of Xos’ listing its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 20, 2021.



The Xos closing bell ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 pm ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9779544.

“We are honored to celebrate our listing with the Nasdaq team at today’s closing bell ceremony,” said Dakota Semler, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xos. “We believe that going public provides Xos with valuable visibility and exposure for our purpose-built, zero-emission electric solutions for fleet owners and operators, and we are pleased to continue advancing the electrification of the last-mile commercial vehicle market as a Nasdaq-listed company.”

“We are thrilled to ring the Nasdaq closing bell on behalf of our valued employees, partners, and shareholders,” added Gio Sordoni, Co-Founder, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Xos. “We would like to thank every member of the Xos team for their commitment to excellence and dedication to enhancing sustainability across commercial fleets. We are very excited to enter this next chapter of our growth as a public company together.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on “last mile” routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the future growth as a public company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of the announcement of Xos’ public listing on Xos’ business relationships, operating results, and business generally, (ii) risks that the public listing disrupts current plans and operations of Xos, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos, (iv) the ability to maintain the listing of Xos’ securities on a national securities exchange, (v) the price of Xos’ securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the industries in which Xos operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos’ business, Xos’ inability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the capital structure, (vi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (vii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section in the other documents filed by Xos from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

