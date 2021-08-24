Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Healthcare Merger Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – HCCO, TLMD

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Healthcare Merger Corp. (“Healthcare Merger”) (NASDAQ: HCCO), now known as SOC Telemed, Inc. (“SOC Telemed”) (NASDAQ: TLMD), breached their fiduciary duties to Healthcare Merger and its shareholders. If you were a Healthcare Merger shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Healthcare Merger’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Healthcare Merger in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Healthcare Merger shareholders, and whether Healthcare Merger’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On July 29, 2020, Healthcare Merger executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to SOC Telemed, with a September 25, 2020, record date for the shareholder vote. On October 30, 2020, the merger transaction closed, with SOC Telemed continuing as the successor entity.

In its final days of trading pre-merger, the price of Healthcare Merger stock dropped dramatically, and remains depressed, currently trading at $2.47/share.

If you were a Healthcare Merger shareholder, you may have legal claims against Healthcare Merger's directors and officers.

