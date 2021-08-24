IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Release of Fireside Chat Focused on Increasing Brand Visibility Among Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of an on-demand recording of its Fireside Chat at the Q3 Investor Summit.

Featuring Director of Communications for IBN, Jonathan Keim, and Director of Client Solutions for IBN, Christopher Johnson, the discussion focused on new ways to maximize reach to larger investor audiences as part of any existing communications plan. Key topics covered during the chat included:

Identifying how investors are getting their trading and investment ideas.

Coordinating a successful digital communications plan.

Maintaining long-term focus and marketing commitments.

Increasing social media followings and the power of podcasting.

Defining a unique approach for syndicated content.

Strategically branding via the official newsfeeds of public companies.

“Most executives in companies aren’t necessarily experts in corporate communications, and that’s perfectly fine. We all need help,” Johnson stated during the discussion. “There are quite a few things when executives really start looking at corporate communications that they have as issues – share price, volume, raising capital, things like that. … Those are definitely things to look at, but we like to think of those more as effects than the actual problem. What we need to do is communicate with our shareholder base, communicate with investors, communicate with a wider audience to make sure that everyone’s aware of what we’re doing. … That’s where IBN is really effective.”



“Our main focus is on creating as much content as possible – we put out over 150 articles per trading day – not just on our clients, not just on our event partners and the participating companies, but also on movers and shakers in the market,” Keim added. “Of course, we also focus a lot on the distribution aspect. Rather than just building our own brands and making sure that we get out on social media and our 20+ different investment newsletters and the other things that we do to maintain that direct connection to our audiences, we expand beyond that and syndicate those articles in places like Dow Jones Factiva and MarketWatch.”

To Watch and Listen to this FULL Fireside Chat, please click the following link: https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/q3-investor-summit-fireside-chat

InvestorBrandNetwork continues to reinforce its commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, please visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

