Newmar President Matt Miller to retire

-Miller will remain as a strategic advisor-

-Brian Hazelton to assume role as President, Newmar Corporation-

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced the planned retirement of Matt Miller, President, Newmar Corporation, effective September 3, 2021. Miller started his career at Newmar in 1991 and has been President since 2006.

“We would like to thank Matt for his incredible leadership at Newmar and for being a valued member of the Winnebago Industries Executive Leadership Team,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “Matt’s contributions are reflected in his ability to drive an engaged and healthy employee culture resulting in Newmar’s Class A Diesel market share growth and an unmatched reputation for building high-quality, premium RVs. His involvement in RV Industry Association efforts is reflective of his commitment to drive quality, innovation and service inside Newmar and the RV industry.”

While at Newmar, Miller was fundamental in guiding the company forward through dynamic times developing a strong culture committed to continuous improvement, craftsmanship, and overall excellence. He was also active within the RV Industry serving on the RVIA board of directors and is a leading proponent of elevating service in the industry. Miller was instrumental in the development of the RV Technical institute (RVTI) in Elkhart, Indiana and previously served as Chairman of the organization.

Brian Hazelton will assume the role as President, Newmar Corporation effective August 27, 2021, with the existing Newmar leadership team, continuing fully intact. Following his retirement, Miller will continue as a strategic advisor. Hazelton will transition to Newmar after most recently serving as the Senior Vice President, Winnebago-brand RVs. A five-year veteran of Winnebago Industries, Hazelton has helped guide a transformation of the Winnebago motorhome business through new product development efforts, building strong dealer relationships and driving service excellence.

“Brian’s proven motorhome experience, familiarity with the RV industry and commitment to serving dealers and retail customers will prove invaluable as we continue to grow the legacy of building high-quality Newmar products,” said Happe. “We look forward to the contributions Brian and the entire Newmar leadership team will drive in the years to come.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago Industries has previously announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Barletta Pontoon Boats, the industry’s fastest-growing, premium pontoon boat manufacturer. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, boats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.