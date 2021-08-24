New Savage Transload Terminal in Chicago Addresses Critical Building Materials Supply Chain Need

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage is working jointly with Canadian Pacific Railway to address a critical supply chain need for the construction industry, providing a convenient location for Chicago area businesses to transload lumber and building materials between railcars and trucks. Savage constructed and is operating its new CPT Chicago Transload terminal at CP’s Bensenville, IL rail yard, with direct access to rail lines and major Chicago highways including I-294, I-290, I-355 and the Elgin O’Hare Tollway (I-390).

“We’re excited to work with CP to provide direct rail access for Chicago area businesses. Construction industry supply chains have been severely constrained, but this new transload terminal will help optimize supply chains and reduce expenses for storing and transporting lumber and building materials in the Midwest,” said Savage Vice President of Business Development Dan Price. “Savage already has several facilities and operations in and around Chicago, including environmental services provided by our EnviroServe team. It’s great to be growing our transload business in this part of the country, benefitting local businesses and the communities they serve.”

The CPT Chicago Transload terminal is part of the growing Savage Transload Network of about 50 multi-commodity, rail-connected terminals across North America operated by Savage, and the first developed in coordination with Canadian Pacific Railway. Located at 415 East Green St. in Bensenville, the new terminal offers transloading and warehousing capabilities, with six acres of ground storage.

Savage’s transportation (rail, truck, marine), logistics, materials handling and DBOOM (design, build, own, operate, maintain) services can help businesses of all types and sizes safely move and manage bulk materials. For business opportunities, contact Dan Price at DanielP@savageservices.com or (219) 322-0004.

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

Attachments