InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Optimal Self Conversations Interview with Emaginos Inc. President Allan Jones

Allan Jones, President of Emaginos Inc., recently appeared on Optimal Self Conversations, an inspirational forum hosted by three-sport professional athlete and productivity coach Jeremy Herider, featuring interviews with incredible people who, through adversity, grit and persistence, are forging a path to being the best version of themselves.



To hear the full podcast, visit Optimal Self Conversations .

During the interview, Herider inquired about Jones’ Naval Academy education, the processes that children and adults use to learn, and Jones’ personal mantra, “When I wake up every morning, I have two goals: learn something and make the world a better place.”

“Those were values that I learned from my parents. My dad was one of those guys who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. If we learn to take pleasure from making other people feel good, we’ll never be unhappy,” Jones explained. “You don’t even have to be successful at it. Just the very act of trying is rewarding. It’s not a zero-sum game. You get as much as you give. It’s not like if I give it to you, I gave it up and don’t have it anymore. I gave it to you, and I got more.”

“I was trained as a mechanical engineer. One of the things about engineering that really everybody should learn is that everything is part of a system,” Jones continued. “Nothing happens in isolation. So, I always looked at everything with curiosity. I was wondering, ‘What made that happen? What conditions were required in order for it to occur? What would have made it happen differently?’ That’s just the way my head works, a curiosity engine. And you know what? Everybody’s head works that way.”

“Anywhere you go – at the grocery store, the mall, a ballgame – you can observe little kids learning. They are learning machines,” Jones continued. “As they touch something, they’re learning what it feels like, what it smells like. They learn almost everything by doing. Confucius said, ‘I hear, and I forget. I see, and I remember. I do, and I understand.’”

“I worked with Ken Olsen, the founder of Digital Equipment Corporation. He had a wonderful saying. He said if an engineer working for him never made a mistake, that engineer wasn’t much good,” Jones added. “He meant that we only learn when we make mistakes. We never learn when everything goes right.”

Throughout the interview, Jones discussed his background, how Emaginos expects the future of education to develop, and why algebra shouldn’t be part of the secondary education curriculum.

About Emaginos Inc.

Emaginos is working to improve the education system of the United States through a commitment to best practices. Opposed to replacing public schools with charter schools, Emaginos believes in restoring neighborhood schools and having them serve as focal points of their communities. Through the company’s model, one school in a district is transformed into a pilot. The pilot school incorporates the new model into the community and proves the concept. The lessons learned from this pilot school are then used to transition the model to the other schools in the district. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Emaginos.com.

