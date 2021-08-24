Purpose Investments Extends Subscriptions Cap for Purpose Global Bond Class

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is happy to announce that the Purpose Global Bond Class (“IGB" or the "Fund") has surpassed CAD 250 million in assets under management ("AUM"). The Fund’s ETF share trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IGB. As at August 17, 2021, the ETF had CAD 256.4 million in AUM.



IGB seeks to provide shareholders with exposure to a diversified portfolio of corporate, government or other bonds, and debt instruments or debt-like securities of investment grade and non-investment grade North American and/or international issuers.

In late May, Purpose decided, out of interest to Fund shareholders, it may choose to suspend subscriptions for additional shares once the Fund reached $250 million in AUM to ensure that after a significant, swift increase in its net asset value, the Fund could continue to maintain its tax-efficient corporate class structure. However, upon further review, Purpose has decided to allow for subscriptions until such time that the Fund reaches $300 million in AUM.

“Purpose Global Bond Class continues to prove its value, and after careful evaluation of its portfolio composition and investment opportunities, we have concluded that the Fund can maintain its tax-efficient corporate class structure as it continues to grow up to $300M in AUM,” said Greg Taylor, CIO of Purpose Investments.

As noted in IGB’s prospectus, Purpose may, in its sole discretion, if determined to be in the best interest of shareholders, decide to resume subscriptions for additional shares if considered desirable to permit the Fund to achieve, or continue to achieve, its investment objectives.

As the Fund reaches $300 in AUM, Purpose has determined that a suspension of subscriptions of ETF shares of the Fund will not affect the ability of shareholders to (a) sell their ETF shares in the secondary market at a price reflective of the net asset value per ETF share or (b) redeem their mutual fund shares at the net asset value per share, assuming normal market conditions. However, during the period of time in which subscriptions are suspended, ETF shares of IGB may trade at a premium or substantial premium to the net asset value per ETF share of IGB.

Any suspension of subscriptions or subsequent resumption of subscriptions will be announced by press release and noted on Purpose’s website.

For additional information on IGB, please refer to the Purpose fund page and the prospectus.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $12 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

