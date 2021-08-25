AllCloud One of 16 Leading Cloud Consultancies Named in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant ™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services Report

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , a leading cloud professional services company, has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services[1]. According to Gartner, “Providers in this market offer solutions designed to deliver transformational IT outcomes via cloud-native professional and managed services built exclusively from public hyperscale cloud infrastructure and platform services.” AllCloud is one of only 16 companies evaluated in this year’s Magic Quadrant Report.



AllCloud has been helping large and midsize enterprises transform their businesses using public cloud resources since 2008. Its expert consulting teams, which specialize in AWS, Salesforce, and Data and Analytics, have completed thousands of cloud deployments for clients around the world. Last month, AllCloud announced the acquisition of Integress , a data analytics company, to extend its expertise across cloud data and analytics and further accelerate its clients’ cloud journeys.

“We are incredibly proud to have been included in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services report,” said Eran Gil, CEO of AllCloud. “We believe it’s a testament to the hard work of our teams around the world and the success of our client and partner relationships. As has been our mission for over a decade, AllCloud will continue to focus on helping companies move to and use public cloud to accelerate their growth, innovate more quickly and operate more efficiently.”

Earlier this month, Inc. ranked AllCloud in the 2021 Fastest Growing Companies in America list and CRN placed AllCloud 34th on its 2021 Fast Growth 150 List. In June, AllCloud was featured on CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500 List. In May, AllCloud was named one of ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs.

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology and data and analytics.

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, a top Salesforce Partner and Snowflake Select Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of cloud technology and data and analytics. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud first.

With over 14 years of experience and a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe and North America. www.allcloud.io

