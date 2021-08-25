Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its third quarter 2021 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Q3 2021 Results Conference Call
Date:Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Time:4:15 PM
Dial-in numbers:1-438-793-6811 or 1-888-440-2149
Live audio webcast:www.tc.tc/investors
   
Conference Recording Playback
Availability dates:September 8 (7:30 PM) to September 22 (11:59 PM)
Access telephone numbers:1-647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030  
Access code:1967132
   
   
2021 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
4th quarter:Thursday, December 9, 2021


Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc

 