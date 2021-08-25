EXIT Realty Corp. International Featured on Tomorrow’s World Today

Pittsburgh, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow’s World Today, a cutting-edge television show for the latest developments on sustainability, technology and innovation, will feature EXIT Realty Corp. International on its Emmy-nominated television show during Season 4.

Tomorrow’s World Today explores the concepts of science and technology that are changing lives today and making a difference tomorrow. In this episode, Field Reporter Darieth Chisolm heads to Punta Gorda, Florida, to learn about EXIT’s innovative business model and technology built for the consumer behind the device.

The episode focuses on EXIT’s exclusive geolocation technology which brings speed and transparency to the real estate transaction for consumers, as well as the company’s unique business philosophy built on human potential. “Consumers demand instant connection, and technology that delivers what they want, when they want it,” said Tami Bonnell, EXIT Realty’s CEO, who will be featured on the program. “Today’s savvy real estate professional understands that technology doesn’t replace the human connection but is an important tool in providing superior service. EXIT Realty delivers for both the consumer and the agent.”

Tomorrow's World Today, featuring EXIT Realty and the science behind relocation, will air in the U.S. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, on the Science Channel and on Sunday, August 29th, on Discovery. It will also be available to stream on DiscoveryGo and ScienceGo the following week.

About Tomorrow’s World Today

Tomorrow’s World Today is an Emmy-nominated television show that focuses on finding a better way for us to live more sustainable lives. We spotlight the latest in technology and sustainability in four different areas: inspiration, creation, innovation, and production and our field reporters travel the world in search of the innovative pioneers who are utilizing our natural and technological resources. New ideas are the source of innovation. What will you do with yours for tomorrow’s world, today?

https://www.tomorrowsworldtoday.com/ and https://www.twtshow.com

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.