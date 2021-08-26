Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Insights into Leading Pharma Players, Novel Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials and Future Outlook | DelveInsight
Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline is evolving with the novel as well as repurposed therapies in the pipeline along with an improved understanding of mechanisms of action.
DelveInsight’s ‘Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Pipeline Insights’ report offers exhaustive coverage of the emerging therapy landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned therapeutic agents.
The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline reports lay down a complete picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the Major Depressive Disorder domain.
Some of the key highlights from the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report:
- The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 75+ key players and 75+ key therapies.
- Major Depressive Disorder pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include Vraylar, PDC-1421, AV-101, AXS-05, Pramipexole, SAGE-217, LY03005, Seltorexant, PH10, PRAX-114, REL-1017, Caplyta, Lumateperone, and others, and several others expected to enter the MDD market in the next decade.
- Some of the key companies engaged in strengthening the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline are Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, among others
- In June 2021, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen announced the Phase III results for Zuranolone (WATERFALL Study). The study met its primary endpoint, at Day 15, zuranolone 50 mg showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in depressive symptoms as measured by HAMD-17 (p=0.0141) compared to placebo.
- In June 2021, Small Pharma announced the expansion of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial for its lead product, SPL026, an N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") based treatment for major depressive disorder.
Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is one of the most common psychiatric disorders that leads to persistent sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, low energy, worse appetite and sleep, and even suicide, disrupting daily activities and psychosocial functions. It is the leading cause of disease burden in high-income countries.
Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Vraylar
|Allergan/Gedeon Richter
|Phase III
|Dopamine D2 receptor partial agonists
|Oral
|PDC-1421
|Biolite Inc.
|Phase II
|Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors
|Oral
|AV-101
|VistaGen Therapeutics
|Phase II
|NMDA receptor modulators
|Oral
|AXS-05
|Axsome Therapeutics
|Preregistration
|Adrenergic receptor antagonists
|Oral
|Pramipexole
|Chase Therapeutics
|Phase II
|Dopamine D2 receptor agonists
|Oral
|SAGE-217
|Sage Therapeutics
|Phase III
|GABA A receptor modulators
|Oral
|LY03005
|Luye Pharma Group
|Preregistration
|Serotonin uptake inhibitors
|Oral
|Seltorexant
|Minerva Therapeutics
|Phase III
|Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists
|Oral
|PH10
|VistaGen Therapeutics
|Phase II
|Chemoreceptor cell stimulants
|Intranasal
|PRAX-114
|Praxis Precision Medicines
|Phase II/III
|GABA modulators
|Oral
|REL-1017
|Relmada Therapeutics
|Phase III
|NMDA receptor antagonists
|Oral
|Caplyta
|Intra-Cellular Therapies
|Phase III
|Glutamate modulator
|Oral
Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment
The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report proffers detailed insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Bispecific Antibody
- Peptides
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Subcutaneous
- Intranasal
- Intramuscular
By Mechanism of Action
- Dopamine D2 receptor agonist
- Serotonin 1A receptor agonists
- Glutamate modulator
- NMDA receptor modulators
- Adrenergic receptor antagonists
- GABA A receptor modulators
- Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists
By Targets
- Dopamine D2 receptor
- Serotonin 1A receptor
- Glutamate
- NMDA receptor
- Adrenergic receptor
- GABA A receptor
- Orexin receptor type 2
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Gedeon Richter, Small Pharma, Clexio Biosciences, VistaGen Therapeutics, among others.
Key Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Vraylar, PDC-1421, AV-101, AXS-05, Pramipexole, SAGE-217, LY03005, Seltorexant, PH10, PRAX-114, REL-1017, Caplyta, Cariprazine, SPL026, CLE-100, among others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Report Introduction
|2
|Major Depressive Disorder Disease Overview
|3
|Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Outlook
|4
|Comparative Analysis
|5
|Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
|6
|Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
|7
|Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis
|8
|Inactive Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Products
|9
|Appendix
|10
|Report Methodology
|11
|Consulting Services
|12
|Disclaimer
|13
|About DelveInsight
