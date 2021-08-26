Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Insights into Leading Pharma Players, Novel Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials and Future Outlook | DelveInsight

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline is evolving with the novel as well as repurposed therapies in the pipeline along with an improved understanding of mechanisms of action.

DelveInsight’s ‘Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Pipeline Insights’ report offers exhaustive coverage of the emerging therapy landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned therapeutic agents.

The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline reports lay down a complete picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the Major Depressive Disorder domain.

Some of the key highlights from the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report:

The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 75+ key players and 75+ key therapies.

key players and key therapies. Major Depressive Disorder pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include Vraylar , PDC-1421 , AV-101 , AXS-05 , Pramipexole , SAGE-217 , LY03005 , Seltorexant , PH10 , PRAX-114 , REL-1017 , Caplyta, Lumateperone, and others, and several others expected to enter the MDD market in the next decade.

, , , , , , , , , , , and others, and several others expected to enter the MDD market in the next decade. Some of the key companies engaged in strengthening the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline are Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, among others

In June 2021, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen announced the Phase III results for Zuranolone (WATERFALL Study). The study met its primary endpoint, at Day 15, zuranolone 50 mg showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in depressive symptoms as measured by HAMD-17 (p=0.0141) compared to placebo.

In June 2021, Small Pharma announced the expansion of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial for its lead product, SPL026, an N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") based treatment for major depressive disorder.

Request for Sample to know more about the therapies that are set to grab maximum patient pool @ Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Therapies and Forecast

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is one of the most common psychiatric disorders that leads to persistent sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, low energy, worse appetite and sleep, and even suicide, disrupting daily activities and psychosocial functions. It is the leading cause of disease burden in high-income countries.

For more information on emerging drugs, visit Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Analysis

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Vraylar Allergan/Gedeon Richter Phase III Dopamine D2 receptor partial agonists Oral PDC-1421 Biolite Inc. Phase II Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors Oral AV-101 VistaGen Therapeutics Phase II NMDA receptor modulators Oral AXS-05 Axsome Therapeutics Preregistration Adrenergic receptor antagonists Oral Pramipexole Chase Therapeutics Phase II Dopamine D2 receptor agonists Oral SAGE-217 Sage Therapeutics Phase III GABA A receptor modulators Oral LY03005 Luye Pharma Group Preregistration Serotonin uptake inhibitors Oral Seltorexant Minerva Therapeutics Phase III Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists Oral PH10 VistaGen Therapeutics Phase II Chemoreceptor cell stimulants Intranasal PRAX-114 Praxis Precision Medicines Phase II/III GABA modulators Oral REL-1017 Relmada Therapeutics Phase III NMDA receptor antagonists Oral Caplyta Intra-Cellular Therapies Phase III Glutamate modulator Oral

Request for Sample to know more @ Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies and Futuristic Trends

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment

The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report proffers detailed insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Bispecific Antibody

Peptides

Small molecule

Gene therapy

By Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Intramuscular

By Mechanism of Action

Dopamine D2 receptor agonist

Serotonin 1A receptor agonists

Glutamate modulator

NMDA receptor modulators

Adrenergic receptor antagonists

GABA A receptor modulators

Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists

By Targets

Dopamine D2 receptor

Serotonin 1A receptor

Glutamate

NMDA receptor

Adrenergic receptor

GABA A receptor

Orexin receptor type 2

Get in touch with our Business executive for Informative Business Decisions, Licensing Services and Consulting Solutions

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Gedeon Richter, Small Pharma, Clexio Biosciences, VistaGen Therapeutics, among others.

Key Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Vraylar, PDC-1421, AV-101, AXS-05, Pramipexole, SAGE-217, LY03005, Seltorexant, PH10, PRAX-114, REL-1017, Caplyta, Cariprazine, SPL026, CLE-100, among others.

Reach out @ Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Novel therapies and Emerging technologies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Major Depressive Disorder Disease Overview 3 Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Outlook 4 Comparative Analysis 5 Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage 6 Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage 7 Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis 8 Inactive Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Products 9 Appendix 10 Report Methodology 11 Consulting Services 12 Disclaimer 13 About DelveInsight

Visit to know more of what’s covered @ Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Therapies, Treatments and Ongoing Clinical Trials

Related Reports

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report.

Concussions Market

DelveInsight's "Concussions Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Memory Disorders Market

DelveInsight's "Memory Disorders - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome Market

DelveInsight's "Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Multiple Sclerosis Market

DelveInsight's "Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Narcotic Overdose Market

DelveInsight's " Narcotic Overdose - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Narcolepsy Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Narcolepsy–Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030’ report..

Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report.

Postpartum Depression Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Postpartum Depression (PPD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030’ report.

Treatment-Resistant Depression Market

DelveInsight's "Treatment resistant depression - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report offers.

Suggested reading

Mental Health Disorders

Bipolar Depression Market

Depression and Mental Health Of The Society

Dynamics Of Schizophrenia Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News