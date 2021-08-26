InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Stephen Jordan, CEO of American Cannabis Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Stephen Jordan, CEO of American Cannabis Partners, a multistate cannabis company.

Throughout the interview, Jordan discussed the company’s business model and strategic approach to minimizing shareholder risk.

“American Cannabis Partners (‘ACP’) is a multistate operator. We have farms in Northern California as well as the state of Michigan,” Jordan said. “We have 11 cultivation licenses totaling about 560,000 square foot of canopy space. These are acquired licenses, so it is fully legit. We have a retail license in the state of Michigan, as well. One of the biggest things for us … is assets and safety. That’s one of the hardest things to find in this industry. A lot of people and a lot of companies have products, but they’ve placed themselves in very strenuous liability situations. If they can’t make a product, they no longer have a company. ACP took the opposite direction.”

“We raised capital initially, step by step, and we deployed that money into tangible assets – real estate, equipment, things of that nature – just in case some type of bad situation came up or some type of change in a regulatory agency that was no longer a good fit for ACP in that location. We have the ability to liquidate, move and still stay afloat and protect our shareholders,” he continued. “That’s always been a big part for us – assets, assets, assets – and then build the operations out. To this day … we are cashflow positive, shareholder distribution positive, and we are moving to our third state sometime in the latter half of 2022 … preferably on the East Coast.”

Jordan then provided some insight into his background in the cannabis sector.

“I came into cannabis back in around 2014, when I was offered a position with a company in the Caribbean. I took that position, and I lived down in Jamaica for three years,” he noted. “I worked with a great company that was fully licensed in cultivation, medical R&D with The University of the West Indies and medical tourism … as well as manufacturing, transportation and exportation. … I worked there for three years, and I was ready to come back to the U.S. When I did, I worked with two Series A companies. … In 2018, California went fully legit in recreational in January, and I opened ACP. I’ve been here ever since. The relationships that I built … around me in Jamaica I brought back to the United States. … It’s been a great experience to bring [the Jamaican employees’] skillsets and knowledge of 30-40 years’ worth of cultivation into Northern California and Michigan.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Stephen Jordan, CEO of American Cannabis Partners, to learn more about the company’s plans to become a publicly traded entity, its recent milestones and its goals for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

About American Cannabis Partners

American Cannabis Partners is a fully licensed, large scale, and 100% organic cannabis cultivation company nationally headquartered in Trinity County of the Emerald Triangle. Guided by business professionals and cultivators, the company focuses on four industry segments: real estate, cultivation, medical research, and nonprofit groups. For both medical and recreational, American Cannabis Partners supplies multiple forms of raw product at wholesale prices for manufacturing, distribution, and retail licenses. Its commodity pricing model enables stable profit margins for customers, aiding the company’s expansion into multiple states. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ACPFarms.com.

