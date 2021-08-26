Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Welcomes Six New Additions to their Corporate and Securities Law Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, a leading full service law firm, announced today that Jorge Campos, Rajiv Radia, Mayank Pradhan, Ryan Flynn, Olivia Marin, and Michael Blane will join the firm’s corporate and securities practice.



Mr. Campos joins as an Associate, possessing over 15 years of experience, admitted to practice in NYS and Mexico, with an LLM from Fordham University School of Law on Information Technology and Intellectual Property and an MBA from Thunderbird, School of Global Management. His previous experience includes capital markets work in a US-based global law firm related to financial transaction, corporate governance and debt negotiation. Mr. Campos specializes in capital markets, securities regulation, corporate governance, SEC reporting obligations, private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, due diligence and commercial agreements.

Mr. Radia joins as an Associate, with over 6 years of experience spanning public and private offerings, REIT transactions, Regulation A offerings, and advising hedge funds and private equity clients on a broad range of domestic and international matters. Mr. Radia specializes in capital markets, securities regulation, corporate governance, SEC reporting obligations, private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, and due diligence. He holds a J.D. from American University and is currently pursuing an M.B.A. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Mr. Pradhan joins as an Associate, and is knowledgeable in bilateral and syndicated financing, secured and unsecured borrowings, structured financings, project financings and general corporate matters. He is admitted to practice in NYS and India. He has deep experience working with banks and corporations in real estate, power, and infrastructure industries after graduating from Hidayatullah National Law University, India with a B.A.LL.B (Honors) degree and holds an LLM specializing in Business Law from University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

Mr. Flynn joins as a Law Clerk currently awaiting admission to the NYS Supreme Court after earning his law degree through the Two-Year Accelerated program from Albany Law School in 2020. Mr. Flynn has represented clients in corporate, securities, transactional matters, and supports companies in mergers and acquisitions, SEC regulatory compliance and due diligence matters. His prior experience includes legal consultations for media conglomerates and building financial contracts using AI modeling for investment banks.

Ms. Marin joins as a Law Clerk awaiting admission to the NYS Supreme Court after sitting for the NYS Bar Exam in July 2021 and receiving a J.D. from New York Law School. Ms. Marin has focused her studies on securities and derivatives regulation, hedge fund formation and corporate finance. She is experienced in structuring private offerings as well as advising registered investment advisers on evaluating their investments, financing transactions, and regulatory filing with the SEC.

Mr. Blane will join as a Law Clerk in September after working on the corporate team as a summer Associate in 2020. He is currently awaiting admission to the NYS Supreme Court after taking the NYS Bar Exam in July 2021, and earning a J.D. from Hofstra University in May. He graduated with Business Law Honors Concentration and has demonstrated interest in corporate practice.

“We are thrilled to add these five dynamic attorneys in various stages of their career who add influence, experience and depth to our team,” said Gregory Sichenzia, Founding Partner of Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP. “Our new colleagues also reflect the firm’s tremendous growth, positioning us well to better service new and existing clients among our diverse client roster.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

SRF is a full service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRF’s renowned litigation department specializes in defending companies and individuals against all types of securities cases, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations. The litigation team has also brought defamation lawsuits against companies and individuals related to market manipulation.

The firm also represents individuals and companies in investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies. The litigation team has a robust practice representing brokers and broker-dealers in arbitrations before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). These arbitrations typically involve claims of unsuitability, churning, unauthorized trading and other allegations of broker misconduct. Finally, SRF has a burgeoning expungement practice, where it represents brokers seeking to have negative and harmful customer complaints removed from their industry records. The firm complements its core practice areas with an established commercial real estate and trusts and estates practice.

Contact:

Clementine Lee

917-805-1967

clee@srf.law