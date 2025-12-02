UPDATE — Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Recognized in 2026 Chambers USA New York Spotlight Guide for Securities Transactions and Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“ SRFC ”) announced today that it has been recognized in the 2026 Chambers USA New York Spotlight Guide for its outstanding work in two practice area categories: (1) Securities (for its work in securities transactions); and (2) Litigation: Securities (for its work in securities litigation).

The guide (published by leading legal market research firm Chambers and Partners) highlights mid-size and boutique firms that are prominent in their respective markets and are well-known for their capabilities in specified practice areas.

The 2026 guide marks the second consecutive year that SRFC was recognized in the Securities category and the first year that the firm was recognized in the Litigation: Securities category.

“This recognition by Chambers and Partners is the natural result of the tireless efforts of our team on behalf of our clients,” said Ross Carmel, named partner at SRFC. “We are thrilled to be recognized once again for our top-tier work in securities transactions.”

“Complex securities litigation is difficult, high-stakes work. Our team provides the sophisticated legal counsel that our clients need when it really matters,” said Marc Ross, founding partner at SRFC. “It’s always great to see our work recognized by organizations like Chambers and Partners, and we are delighted to be recognized for the first time this year in the securities litigation category for their 2026 New York Spotlight Guide.”

“Our securities lawyers are some of the best in the business, and we are always proud when the industry takes notice of how hard we work to achieve the goals of our clients,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRFC. “As we move into 2026, we expect to achieve even more recognition, as our prominence throughout the industry continues to increase.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of over 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients’ most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

www.srfc.law

Media Contact:

srfc@fischtankpr.com

This press release may constitute attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information in this press release is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice or a substitute for obtaining legal advice from an attorney.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d0758f0-0aaa-4103-9656-c65592f533cf