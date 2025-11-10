Eleven Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Attorneys Selected for Inclusion on 2025 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”), a leading corporate and securities law firm, today announced that eleven of its attorneys were recognized by Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers for 2025. Six of the firm’s partners were featured on the 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers list and another five attorneys were featured on the 2025 New York Metro Rising Stars list.

The SRFC partners recognized on the 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers list include:

Gregory Sichenzia – Recognized in Securities & Corporate Finance

Marc Ross – Recognized in Securities Litigation

Michael Ference – Recognized in Securities Litigation

Ross Carmel – Recognized in Securities & Corporate Finance

Sameer Rastogi – Recognized in Securities Litigation

Richard J. Babnick, Jr. – Recognized in Securities Litigation

The SRFC attorneys recognized on the 2025 New York Metro Rising Stars list include:

Devin Heck (Corporate Partner)

Michael Nacht (Corporate Counsel)

Jesse Blue (Corporate Associate)

Emily Knight (Litigation Associate)

Wynee Ngo (Litigation Associate)





The SRFC leadership team congratulates the attorneys selected and is proud to have its attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers as it continues to solidify its position as a leading law firm in the securities industry.

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of over 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients’ most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

