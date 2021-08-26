Redwood Logistics Partners with MercuryGate to Integrate Redwood’s Rating API with MercuryGate’s Leading TMS

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics, one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced a partnership with MercuryGate, integrating Redwood’s Rating API with MercuryGate’s Transportation Management System (TMS). This dynamic integration will provide MercuryGate TMS users with instant rates, robust capacity, and 100% tender acceptance delivered instantly through RedwoodConnect™, a proprietary, turnkey supply chain integration platform-as-a-service. Logistics experts can now expect to streamline operations and tap into automated rate execution as part of Redwood’s integrated LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a Service), which connects shippers to the best industry solutions, people and technology.



Built on top of a proprietary machine-learning pricing module, Redwood's Rating API provides customers with market-responsive rate visibility and one click tendering through the new integration. MercuryGate’s highly configurable, SaaS-based TMS can manage multi-leg, multimodal shipments across the country or across the planet as a single, digital freight platform for all shipments and modes.

“Redwood’s Rating API integrates directly into existing TMS or any other logistics application, enabling users to simplify connections, streamline communication and enhance visibility across the entire supply chain,” said Steve Walton, President, Supply Chain Solutions, Redwood. “Backed by Redwood’s nearly 20 years of supply chain experience, a good part of which was spent side-by-side in close collaboration with MercuryGate, the Rating API will now connect customers to Redwood’s private network of over 30,000 carriers, enabling MercuryGate TMS users one-click access to thousands of carriers, delivering speed, security and scalability.”

Shippers choose MercuryGate to optimize transportation across the entire supply chain for all modes, combined with a state-of-the-art exception management. Benefits include streamlined operations, increased visibility, improved productivity, improved transportation processes, reduced costs and increased customer satisfaction.

“MercuryGate is the only full-power, feature-rich TMS that is singularly focused on strategic freight transportation management automation and has been for over two decades,” said Joe Juliano, President and CEO of MercuryGate. “The result is a best-of-breed transportation management platform that enables logistics experts to execute efficiencies previously unattainable and empower relative newcomers to perform at expert levels they could not otherwise achieve. Integrating with Redwood’s Rating API will enable MercuryGate users to streamline processes, ensuring scalability and success navigating the increased volatility across the freight transportation markets.“

For more information on Redwood’s Rating API, please visit https://www.redwoodlogistics.com/service/move/rating-api/.

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for nearly 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model— LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a Service). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. All modes may be executed in a fully autonomous solution that is even capable of automatically adapting to disruptions as they occur. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to reduce costs including the cost of delivery, improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction and drive growth. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at: www.mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate.

