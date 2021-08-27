Refinancing of floating rate loans.

27 August 2021

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2021.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Euribor-loanEuribor-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000953245-9DK000953253-3DK000953229-3
Reference rateEuribor 3MEuribor 3MEuribor 3M
Cover poolG (RO)G (RO)H (SDO)
Series32G32G22H
CallableNoYesYes
Auction results   
Total allotmentEUR 280mEUR 460mEUR 450m
Total bids EUR 824mEUR 1,322mEUR 1,392m
Interest rate spread+0.25%+0.28%+0.18%
Price100.20100.20100.00
Other information   
Maturity01-04-202401-04-202401-10-2024


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

