27 August 2021

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2021.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Euribor-loan Euribor-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000953245-9 DK000953253-3 DK000953229-3 Reference rate Euribor 3M Euribor 3M Euribor 3M Cover pool G (RO) G (RO) H (SDO) Series 32G 32G 22H Callable No Yes Yes Auction results Total allotment EUR 280m EUR 460m EUR 450m Total bids EUR 824m EUR 1,322m EUR 1,392m Interest rate spread +0.25% +0.28% +0.18% Price 100.20 100.20 100.00 Other information Maturity 01-04-2024 01-04-2024 01-10-2024



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

