NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced participation at the following events with the financial community:



August 31, 2021, Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware Communications Infrastructure Summit (Virtual Event, by Invitation Only)

September 9, 2021, at 8:10AM PST, Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Virtual Event)

September 22, 2021, at 8:45AM PST, Evercore Auto/AI Forum (Virtual Event)



Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcasts of the events from the NXP Investor Relations website https://investors.nxp.com. Webcast replays will be available within 24 hours.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, and market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. These factors, risks and uncertainties include the following: the duration and spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the ability to successfully introduce new technologies and products; the demand for the goods into which NXP’s products are incorporated; trade disputes between the U.S. and China, potential increase of barriers to international trade and resulting disruptions to NXP's established supply chains; the ability to generate sufficient cash, raise sufficient capital or refinance corporate debt at or before maturity to meet both NXP's debt service and research and development and capital investment requirements; the ability to accurately estimate demand and match manufacturing production capacity accordingly or obtain supplies from third-party producers; the potential impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on NXP's business, operations, results of operations, financial condition, workforce or the operations or decisions of customers, suppliers or business customers; the access to production capacity from third-party outsourcing partners and any events that might affect their business or NXP’s relationship with them including the outbreak of COVID-19 or the requirements to suspend activities with customers or suppliers because of changing import and export regulations; the ability to secure adequate and timely supply of equipment and materials from suppliers; the ability to avoid operational problems and product defects and, if such issues were to arise, to correct them quickly; the ability to form strategic partnerships and joint ventures and to successfully cooperate with alliance partners; the ability to win competitive bid selection processes; the ability to develop products for use in customers’ equipment and products; the ability to successfully hire and retain key management and senior product engineers; and, the ability to maintain good relationships with NXP's suppliers. In addition, this document contains information concerning the semiconductor industry and NXP’s market and business segments generally, which is forward-looking in nature and is based on a variety of assumptions regarding the ways in which the semiconductor industry and NXP's market and business segments may develop. NXP has based these assumptions on information currently available, if any one or more of these assumptions turn out to be incorrect, actual results may differ from those predicted. While NXP does not know what impact any such differences may have on its business, if there are such differences, its future results of operations and its financial condition could be materially adversely affected. There can be no assurances that a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of a contagious diseases, such as COVID-19, will not have a material and adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition in the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak to results only as of the date the statements were made. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in our SEC filings. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website , www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact: Investors: Media: Jeff Palmer Jacey Zuniga jeff.palmer@nxp.com jacey.zuniga@nxp.com +1 408 518 5411 +1 512 895 7398

NXP-CORP