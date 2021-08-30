Notification on loss of significant holding

English Latvian

On 27 August 2021 a notification regarding loss of significant holdings has been received. AS LHV Varahaldus (registry code 10572453) informed that the investment funds managed by AS LHV Varahaldus have reduced the percentage of votes in AS „Olainfarm” under 5% and after 24.08.2021, investment funds managed by AS LHV Varahaldus no longer own shares or voting rights of AS „Olainfarm”.



The notification is attached.

Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

