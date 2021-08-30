Meridian Corporation Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Plan

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) announced today that its Board of Directors authorized an increase in its $6 million repurchase plan adopted on April 22, 2021, to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding common stock over a two-year period. This equates to an increase of approximately 490 thousand shares or an additional 8% of the outstanding shares as of June 30, 2021. Prior to the adoption of the increase, $5.4 million remained under the April 2021 plan available for repurchases, equating to approximately 185 thousand shares of Company stock.



"Along with initiating our dividend program last year, the repurchase program affirms our goal to enhance shareholder value," said Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO of Meridian. "We intend to repurchase our common stock to the extent we believe that our stock price makes repurchases an attractive use of capital."

The timing and amount of common stock repurchases made pursuant to the Meridian common stock repurchase program are subject to various factors, including the company's capital position, liquidity, financial performance and alternative uses of capital, stock trading price, regulatory requirements and limitations, and general market conditions. Also, it may be suspended at any time. The common stock repurchases may be effected through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including repurchase plans that satisfy the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through more than 20 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

Christopher J. Annas

Chairman & CEO

Cannas@meridianbanker.com

484.568.5000