Aurora Mobile Announces the Launch of a Free Public Cloud Version of JG Unification Messages System

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has officially launched a free public cloud version of its Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”). Mobile developers can use this free version as a trial of JG UMS’s integrated multi-channel messaging services upon registering for an account on the Company’s official website.



Similar to the VIP version of JG UMS, the new free public cloud version integrates seven major messaging channels namely mobile apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, onto one platform at no additional cost. The free public cloud version also provides basic services such as statistical analysis, scheduled tasks, user grouping, message sending strategies, and multi-channel messaging templates, to meet the diverse needs of push notifications by developers and businesses.

JG UMS supports pre-created reissue strategies with various push notification models including back-end configuration of SMS and push notifications from apps and WeChat accounts, allowing operators to set reissue channels and detailed conditions. For example, if a push notification issued by an app doesn't reach an audience or isn't clicked by users within 5 minutes, the JG UMS system may arrange a reissue of the notification. In terms of message push strategy, businesses can leverage JG UMS to replace SMS services with other free messaging channels. This can significantly improve message delivery rates and reduce costs. JG UMS also provides various options to enable real-time, or scheduled, or multi-channel concurrent messaging.

At the same time, JG UMS also provides reports on push notification statistics, message history, user reach analysis and other insights. By integrating operational metrics of various push channels and analyzing conversion rates, in terms of messaging channels and users, all this information helps businesses to better understand their targeted markets and users, and plan accordingly to execute on operational and marketing initiatives.

Earlier this year, JG UMS completed all tests required by the China Telecommunication Technology Labs (“CTTL”) in terms of system functions, push notification methods and performance, reflecting the full compatibility and compliance of its 5G messaging capabilities. In terms of channel coverage of mainstream messaging channels, JG UMS plans to support more emerging messaging channels in its next iteration, helping developers and businesses tackle problems of multiple channels, low message delivery rates and high SMS costs, by connecting to one integrated platform with one interface protocol for AI-driven refined operations.

For users with higher requirements for multi-channel push notifications and user management, they can upgrade to the VIP version of JG UMS and enjoy unlimited channel management, higher API call frequency limits, message callbacks, blacklists and whitelists preferences and other exclusive VIP services.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

