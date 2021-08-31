Alltown Fresh® Wows Guests with the Full Paytronix Platform

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that Alltown Fresh®, a c-store brand that is part of Global Partners LP, launched its unique experience on the full Paytronix Platform. For its work creating an exceptional guest experience by seamlessly combining loyalty, online ordering, and a mobile app, Alltown Fresh® was named a 2021 Paytronix Loyaltees Award winner as a Program Launch Leader.



Alltown Fresh® is something entirely unique: a handcrafted kitchen and market that creates a singular experience through fresh, made-to-order meals and thoughtfully curated, locally sourced goods. Looking for a guest engagement platform that would match its distinct brand promise, Alltown Fresh® launched its new guest loyalty program, ordering-and-delivery service, and mobile app on the Paytronix platform. Its Fresh with Benefits™ loyalty program, in conjunction with the Paytronix-designed Alltown Fresh® mobile app, enables guests to place food orders, make contactless payment, and earn and redeem rewards.

Mobile and online orders have quickly become a key part of overall sales for Alltown Fresh®, with the majority of them being for either takeout or curbside pickup. Guests can even alert the store about their arrival using the app, making for a frictionless and convenient curbside experience.

“We’re thrilled to launch this first-of-its-kind Alltown Fresh® app to our guests,” said Joanna Linder, VP of Marketing. “The ability to custom-order your sandwich, smoothie, or salad – and use the same app to fuel your car and pay without touching the PIN pad – is a game changer. Plus, guests earn points with every food and fuel purchase through our new Fresh with Benefits™ loyalty program, resulting in valuable rewards that fit our guests’ lifestyles. It’s the latest example of our commitment to anticipating guests’ needs and providing exceptional food, service, and hospitality.”

The 2021 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards celebrate the companies that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever. The awards recognize those restaurants and convenience stores that are using the Paytronix advanced digital guest experience platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores.

About Alltown Fresh®

The Alltown Fresh® is the restaurant market of the future, with handcrafted, made-to-order recipes, a curated selection of locally sourced goods and ingredients, worth-the-drive custom coffee, full-service catering and a variety of household essentials.

Alltown Fresh® has locations in MA, CT and NY, with more openings planned. It is part of Global Partners LP family of brands, one of the Northeast's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores.

