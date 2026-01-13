Paytronix 2026 Trends & Predictions: Gen AI Will Drive Personalized Offers & Operational Optimization

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement solutions, today published the 2026 Paytronix Trends & Predictions report, which explores the 10 trends that will drive guest engagement in the coming year. The report also includes insights from Paytronix executives as well as marketers from Cowboy Chicken, Coen, and Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux.

“One direction I anticipate the industry going in 2026 is the rise of automation tools, specifically those for small businesses. As labor costs rise and margins tighten, smaller operators are under pressure to do more with less. The consumerization of AI, and technological advances in hardware are making automation accessible like never before. We’re talking about running powerful AI models on compact, affordable devices, without massive infrastructure or sky-high budgets .... This convergence of lightweight automation and intelligent data interpretation isn’t just a tech trend. It’s also a lifeline for small operators navigating rising costs in an already high-risk industry. It’s happening quietly, but it’s going to redefine what ‘small business’ can achieve.” – Tim Ridgely, vice president of engineering at Paytronix

Top 2026 Trends at a Glance

1. Health-conscious guests will continue prioritizing personalized, wellness-focused experiences.

2. Value is now measured by experience, not price, with many demographics reducing visits due to price increases.

3. Millennials and Gen Zers demand mobile-first, gamified experiences, while older generations seek digital convenience.

4. AI will increasingly drive personalized offers and operational optimization.

5. A robust brand cybersecurity program is the bare minimum for maintaining trust.

6. Cloud kitchens (e.g., virtual, dark, and ghost kitchens) and similar hybrid models will redefine food service.

7. Cross-brand loyalty partnerships will boost engagement.

8. Restaurant and convenience store subscription models will become more common, increasing both revenue and loyalty.

9. Omnichannel experiences are now a must-have. Brands that don’t offer them will go unnoticed.

10. Texture-focused dining experiences will gain popularity, highlighting both food texture and overall sensory engagement.

Restaurant Brands Weigh In

“On the tech and strategy side, real-time guest intelligence is becoming nonnegotiable. Operators want instant awareness of what’s working, what’s slipping, and what guests are telling us in the moment and not just a month later. Feedback must become a living, breathing loop, not a survey that is filed away and tapped only when you think you need it.” – Brittany Mercer, Director of Marketing at Cowboy Chicken

“In 2026 I believe that brands will begin to master broadcasting the perception of value. The thing that always comes out of any period of economic uncertainty is the need to offer value. That doesn’t just mean a coupon or a value meal, it also means providing the perception of value to your customers. Are you messaging correctly where the customer FEELS like they’re getting a deal simply by choosing you vs. choosing a specific product you sell? The brand itself matters, and I think will continue to matter even more throughout the next twelve months.” – Andrea Neurohr, VP of Marketing at Coen

“With ongoing guest sensitivity around value, cost, and pricing headwinds, not all brands are positioned to lean into deep discounting. Where many look to win in 2026 is expanding what loyalty unlocks beyond offers, such as premium in-restaurant Wi-Fi, merchandise, exclusive swag, or access-driven benefits that create perceived value without margin erosion. Loyalty aside, there’s a lot of potential for unlocking AI for central team efficiencies. There’s a lot of discussion around guest-facing AI, but we’re already seeing meaningful gains on the Restaurant Support Team side. Areas like content creation, analytics, forecasting, and operational insights are driving real efficiency, scalability and differentiating the users from those who are avoiding it.” – Mark Foulds, vice president marketing, Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux.

