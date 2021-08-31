Workhorse and Amerit Fleet Solutions Partner to Provide Comprehensive Maintenance and Repair Services To Support Customers

CINCINNATI, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, and Amerit Fleet Solutions (“Amerit”), a provider of customized fleet maintenance and repair programs nationwide, announced today that they have entered into an agreement for Amerit to provide warranty and demand repair programs to Workhorse customers nationwide.



Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will jointly provide maintenance service programs for electric and clean fuel technologies. Both parties will work toward integrating operational, maintenance and fleet data into an accessible portal allowing for real-time tracking and expedited response times.

“The last mile delivery market requires solutions that optimize uptime. Partnering with Amerit, a leader in customized maintenance services, enables us to do just that,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “Our vehicles and connected insights, combined with Amerit’s mobile service network and innovative maintenance solutions, provides Workhorse with the ability to offer a comprehensive and customized EV experience for our customers.”

“Workhorse is a North American automotive technology leader, and we’re looking forward to supporting their customers by offering service programs across the US,” said Amerit’s CEO Dan Williams. “With over 1500 trained and certified technicians across the country, and our customized approach to service programs, Amerit is ideally suited to rapidly scale services to Workhorse customers.”

Workhorse and Amerit will be attending and exhibiting at the annual ACT Expo In Long Beach, CA this week. The Expo will be held from August 31 to September 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Workhorse will be located at Booth #1834, and Amerit will be located at Booth #537.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

About Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit’s trusted and respected team of fleet maintenance professionals leverages a nationwide infrastructure paired with electric and alternative fuel expertise, to provide custom-built maintenance programs to fleets across the country. Our team of highly skilled technicians and managers provide maintenance and repair programs to over 165,000 vehicles to improve clients’ fleet uptime, safety, and reliability. Amerit’s comprehensive and innovative service solutions, paired with a customized approach driven by core values of partnership and integrity, deliver peace-of-mind to customers while keeping their assets on the road, anywhere across the country. For more information, please visit ameritfleetsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future to fulfill product orders; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the ability to protect our intellectual property; negative impacts stemming from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our inability to satisfy covenants in our financing agreements; our inability to maintain our listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Workhorse expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

