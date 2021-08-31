Blink Charging to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.



The presentation will be available to registered attendees from Monday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 15. Mr. Farkas, Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer, and Brendan Jones, President, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, September 14.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com