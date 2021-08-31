Influ2 to present at Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Influ2 , a Person-Based Marketing platform that allows B2B marketers to reach key decision-makers within their target accounts, today announced that the Head of ABM, Daria Ivanova, and VP of Marketing, Nirosha Methananda, will speak at this year’s Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo . Their presentation will focus on Influ2’s adaptation of its Account-Based Marketing (ABM) program in response to the pandemic, helping B2B marketers adapt to the ‘New Reality.’ Insights will be shared into how this approach resulted in over 500% ROI and generated new leads in the challenging economic climate.



Influ2’s platform serves ads to key decision-makers and buying groups via display and social networks and allows marketers to personalize their campaigns based on relevance to persona and company role. The results from these campaigns arm sales with actionable insights to focus their outreach, helping to create meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Additionally, Influ2 brings marketing efforts all the way through the funnel, so marketers never lose touch with a prospect and this allows for better marketing and sales alignment.

“When the pandemic hit it was a game-changer for B2B marketers: we all found ourselves in a digital-only world, which many of us weren’t fully prepared for. At Influ2, we wanted to show marketers that there was a way to keep the connection with decision-makers in this new and very different set of circumstances,” said Daria Ivanova, Head of ABM. “That was the inspiration behind the ‘New Reality’ campaign, and we hope that our presentation will show the value of Influ2 and how it can help marketers get in front of the prospects that they want to connect with.”

The Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2021 takes place August 31st to September 2nd, and provides CMOs as well as other senior marketing leaders with insights to grow revenue, drive customer experience and lead digital innovation in this environment. The agenda features several comprehensive tracks for marketing leaders to take a deep dive into a broad range of topics focused on today’s most pressing issues.

“It’s amazing to me that Influ2’s year-on-year triple-digit growth since its launch four year ago has predominantly been driven through the use of its own Person-Based Marketing platform. A true example of how to drink your own champagne,” said Nirosha Methananda, VP of Marketing at Influ2. “The holy grail for any B2B marketer is to align their activities and make a tangible difference to the business bottom line. Our session at the Gartner Marketing Symposium showcases exactly how marketing can extend its reach beyond the top of the funnel and truly work with sales to close deals.”

About Influ2

Influ2 is a VC-backed, Person-Based Marketing platform for B2B companies, that addresses the fundamental orchestration dissonance between advertising activities and sales. It helps B2B marketers create meaningful relationships with customers that result in closed deals. With Influ2 each step of the customer journey (from top-of-the-funnel brand awareness and demand generation stages to sales and customer retention efforts) is fortified by personally targeted advertising. For more information, visit https://www.influ2.com .

About the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo

Gartner analysts will provide additional insights during the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo, which takes place virtually, August 31 - September 2, 2021. The conference provides marketing leaders actionable advice about the trends, tools and emerging technologies they need to deliver business results. Gartner analysts address the biggest opportunities, challenges and priorities marketers face today, including data and analytics, customer experience, content marketing, customer insight, marketing technology (martech) and multichannel marketing. Follow news and updates for the event on Twitter at #GartnerMKTG.